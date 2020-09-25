Cartaxo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until September 24 (Updated)

The Cartaxo T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals would be played on September 25, followed by the 3rd place playoff match and the all-important final.

Malo CC Vilamoura have finished atop the points table of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. They have 8 points to their name, courtesy of the four wins they registered in their five league phase encounters.

Oeiras CC, Alvalade CC and Rossio CC occupy the next three positions in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 points table with 6 points each. They are placed in that order based on net run rate, with the three teams joining the table-toppers in the semi-finals.

Royal CC Lisbon and Amigos CC Ansiao occupy the last two spots in the points table. Both the teams had registered a solitary win each in the group stage for the 2 points in their respective kitties.

Royal CC Lisbon had got the better of Amigos CC Ansiao in the Shield final to consign the latter to the last place in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.

Malo CC Vilamoura will be crossing swords against Rossio CC in the first semi-final, followed by the other penultimate round match between Oeiras CC and Alvalade CC. The losing semi-finalists will face off in the 3rd place playoff match, with the winners of the penultimate round matches playing the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 -

Cartaxo T10 League Points Table

Cartaxo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Jasbinder Singh of Royal CC Lisbon is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group matches and Shield final in the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 171 runs in the six matches he has played with an unbeaten 53 as his top score. Singh has an acceptable strike rate of 146.15, with his runs comprising of 19 fours and 3 hits over the rope.

Kuldeep Gholiya of Oeiras CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 144 runs to his name. He has a 46-run inning as his highest score. Gholiya has a decent strike rate of 156.52 and has struck 17 fours and 5 sixes.

Conrad Greenshields, another player from Oeiras CC, is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020. He has scored 129 runs in the five matches he has played, with his unbeaten 77-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Greenshields has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 172.00 with the help of 9 fours and as many maximums.

With Royal CC Lisbon eliminated from the tournament, all the batsmen from the four semi-finalists would get two matches to go past Jasbinder Singh and emerge as the highest run-scorer of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Cartaxo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Paulo Buccimazza of Oeiras CC is the highest wicket-taker of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters. He has scalped 8 wickets in the five matches that he has played. Buccimazza's spell of 4/3 is the best bowling figures of the tournament so far and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.11.

Rahul Bhardwaj, Amir Zaib and Parwinder Singh are the second-most successful bowlers of the tournament to date with 7 wickets each. Bhardwaj is placed higher on the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 7.71.

Bhardwaj of Rossio CC has returned figures of 3/8 as his best bowling effort and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 6.33 runs per over. Zaib of Malo CC Vilamoura has a spell of 4/7 as his best bowling performance and also has an excellent economy rate of 6.70.

Parwinder Singh will not be able to add to his tally of wickets, with Royal CC Lisbon having already played their last match in the tournament.

All the bowlers from the four semi-finalists would be looking to displace Paulo Buccimazza from the top of the highest wicket-takers list of the Cartaxo T10 League 2020.