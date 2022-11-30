CAT vs ALY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 81

The 81st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Catalunya Tigers (CAT) squaring off against Ali Youngstars (ALY) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAT vs ALY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Catalunya Tigers have won all of their last four matches and will be desperate to continue their dominating performances in the tournament. Ali Youngstars, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches.

Ali Youngstars will give it their all to win the match, but the Catalunya Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CAT vs ALY Match Details

The 81st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 30 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 2.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAT vs ALY, Match 81

Date and Time: November 30, 2022, 2.00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Fateh CC and Ripoll Warriors where a total of 184 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

CAT vs ALY Form Guide

CAT - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

ALY - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

CAT vs ALY Probable Playing XI

CAT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Waseem Abbas, Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Naveed Aslam, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Haider Gul, Muhammad Asif, Taimur Mughal, and Umer Mughal.

ALY Playing XI

No injury updates

Mubashar Ali (wk), Usman Mushtaq-1, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Waqas Tahir (c), Muhammad Riaz, Arslan Sabir-I, Babar Basharat, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Arslan Muhammad, and Karamat Subhani.

CAT vs ALY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

H Salik

M Riaz and H Salik are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. U Mushtaq played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Abbas

T Ur Rehman and W Abbas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Y Ali is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Sharif

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Ahmed and N Sharif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. G Sarwar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAT vs ALY match captain and vice-captain choices

W Abbas

H Mahey will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 272 points in the last four matches.

N Sharif

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Sharif as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 213 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAT vs ALY, Match 81

N Sharif

M Asif

W Abbas

T Ur Rehman

H Salik

Catalunya Tigers vs Ali Youngstars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Tigers vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Ali, A Ahmed

Batters: M Iqbal, H Salik, M Riaz

All-rounders: W Abbas, T Ur Rehman, Y Ali

Bowlers: G Sarwar, I Ahmed, N Sharif

Catalunya Tigers vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: M Iqbal, H Salik, M Riaz, U Mushtaq

All-rounders: W Abbas, T Ur Rehman, Y Ali

Bowlers: M Asif I Ahmed, N Sharif

