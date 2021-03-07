CAT vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 08, 2021

Catalunya Tigers will lock horns with Bengali in the 105th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Catalunya Tigers have been wreaking havoc in the ECS this season. They have won six of their eight games and are the Group A table-toppers. They won their last ECS game against Fateh, where they successfully defended a 102-run target to register a 20-run victory.

Bengali, meanwhile, have played convincingly in the ECS T10 Barcelona and are placed second in the Group A points table, with five wins from nine games. They lost their last ECS game against Fateh by nine wickets, though, after they failed to defend a meagre total of 57 runs.

Bengali will have to go all guns blazing to beat the high-flying Catalunya Tigers.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas (WK).

Bengali

MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin Mg, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul Amin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader (C), Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam (WK), Shafiqur Rahman (WK) and Tuhin Motalab (WK).

Predicted Playing 11s

Catalunya Tigers

Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali-I, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi.

Bengali

MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, AI Amin Mg, Belal Ahmed, Muker Hossain, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader (C), Shafiqur Rahman (WK), Tuhin Motalab.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Bengali, Match 105.

Date: 8th March 2021; 09:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has lately not offered much assistance to bowlers, who will have to bank on the mistakes of batsmen to pick wickets. The average first-innings score at this venue is 93 runs.

CAT vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAT vs BEN Dream11 ECS T10 Barcelona Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiqur Rahman, MD Arifur Rahman, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Yasir Ali-I, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer.

Captain: Yasir Ali-I. Vice-Captain: Omar Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiqur Rahman, MD Arifur Rahman, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Yasir Ali-I, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Hasan bin Hakim.

Captain: Mosaraf Hossain. Vice-Captain: Riaz Howlader.