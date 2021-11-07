CAT vs CTL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match 13

The Catalunya Tigers will be taking on the Catalunya Cricket Club in the 13th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on November 7 at Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Having won two of their three games, the Catalunya Tigers are in third spot in the points table and are looking great this season. They will be confident coming into this game and will be eyeing a chance to grab a win and climb up to the top spot.

Meanwhile, both matches for Catalunya Cricket Club were called off. They haven't had the luxury of game time and will be looking to win this encounter to get off to a good start in their campaign.

CAT vs CTL Probable Playing 11 Today

Catalunya Tigers

Awais Ahmed (WK), Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Samar Shamshad.

Catalunya Cricket Club

Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Rauf Zaman (WK), Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed, Khaled Kaleem, Yasir Ali, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi, Asim Raja, Shahbaz Shaukat, Sabteen Haider.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Catalunya Cricket Club, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: November 7, 2021, 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The surface at the Videres Cricket Ground is generally great for batting. However, the contest between both the aspects of the game has been even in the recent matches played at this venue. A total of around 110 would be ideal here.

Today’s CAT vs CTL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais has been excellent behind the wickets. He has been involved in eight dismissals so far and has also scored handy runs with the bat.

Batters

Shahzaib Akram: Shahzaib is a powerful batter who put up respectable numbers last season. He has the potential to be a key player in today's game.

Muhammad Armghan Khan: Armghan Khan is an effective pinch hitter who can hit the ball all around the park. He can prove to be a match-winner in this game.

All-rounders

Waqas Miraj: Waqas is the top captain/vice captain pick for today's game given his ability to perform in both departments. He took two wickets in the previous encounter and in total has seven wickets to his name.

Yasir Ali: Yasir is also a viable pick for today's game. He is a batting all-rounder who can score at a quick pace and also chip in a few overs if needed.

Bowlers

Muhammad Umar Mughal: Muhammad Umar has been reliable with the ball. He is consistent with his lengths and can deceive the batters with his variations.

Syed Sherazi: Syed's performance in the previous ECS tournament was notable, making him one of the best picks for today's match.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAT vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Miraj: 220 points

Asjad Butt: 168 points

Awais Ahmed: 145 points

Muhammad Umar Mughal: 88 points

Ghulam Sarwar: 70 points

Important stats for CAT vs CTL Dream11 prediction team

Waqas Miraj: 3 matches, 7 wickets

Asjad Butt: 3 matches, 59 runs, 1 wicket

Awais Ahmed: 3 matches, 53 runs

Muhammad Umar Mughal: 3 matches, 2 wickets

Ghulam Sarwar: 3 matches, 2 wickets

CAT vs CTL Dream11 Prediction Today

ECS T10 Barcelona: CAT vs CTL Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Waqas Miraj, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Sarwar, Asjad Butt, Jamshad Afzal, Razaqat Ali.

Captain: Waqas Miraj, Vice-Captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan

ECS T10 Barcelona: CAT vs CTL Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Waqas Miraj, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Umar Mughal, Syed Sherazi, Ghulam Sarwar, Asjad Butt, Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed.

Captain: Shahzaib Akram, Vice-Captain: Yasir Ali

Edited by Arjun Panchadar