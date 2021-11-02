CAT vs FTH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Match 4

Catalunya Tigers will take on Fateh in the fourth match of the ECS-T10 Barcelona on 3rd November at the Vinderes Cricket Ground in Girona.

The Catalunya Tigers finished fourth in the previous edition of ECS-T10 Barcelona. They have a bunch of skilled and talented players who have done exceptionally well and would be looking to start this tournament on a positive note.

Fateh weren’t upto the mark last season having lost all of their matches. They have a few quality players who can contribute to the team’s success and will try to make a strong comeback this season.

CAT vs FTH Probable Playing 11 Today

Catalunya Tigers

Awais Ahmed (WK), Sheraz Iqbal, Waqas Miraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Atif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Zeeshan, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sarwar (C)

Fateh

Gurwinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Davinder Singh-II, Harjinder Singh(WK), Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manjinder-Singh Lovely (C), Sofiqul Islam, Kuldeep Singh, Jubed Miah, Amanbir Sran, Naghman Hussain

Match Details

Match: CAT vs FTH, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 3rd November 12:00 am IST

Venue: Vinderes Cricket Ground, Girona

Pitch Report

The Vinderes Cricket Ground’s surface is well-balanced, providing equal assistance to both departments of the game. Batters will find it easy to execute their shots early on in the innings, whereas the bowlers will come into play as the game progresses. The average first-innings score here is 110 runs.

Given the track record on this ground, the team that wins the toss will most probably opt to bat first

Today’s CAT vs FTH Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Awais is a good option for the wicket-keeper position. He has the ability to score big and is also handy behind the stumps.

Batters

Gurwinder Singh: Gurwinder is a consistent batter and has the potential to score at a quick pace. He can prove to be crucial in today’s game.

Sheraz Iqbal: Sheraz is a reliable batter for the Tigers. He performed decently in the previous ECS editions and is expected to carry on his form.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh-Lovely: Manjinder is an outstanding bowling all-rounder for Fateh. He has bowled brilliantly in the previous ECS editions and can also score crucial runs with the bat.

Waqas Miraj: Waqas is a safe choice in the all-rounder department. He can bat in the lower order and can also contribute with the ball.

Bowlers

Ghulam Dastgeer: Ghulam will be a key bowler. His subtle variations can prove to be effective in death overs.

Amanbir Sran: Sran is a dependable bowler. He has the ability to contain the batters and pick up important wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Awais Ahmed (CAT)

Gurwinder Singh (FTH)

Sheraz Iqbal (CAT)

Manjinder-Singh Lovely (FTH)

Waqas Miraj (CAT)

Important stats for CAT vs FTH Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match.

CAT vs FTH Dream11 Prediction Today

CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Gurwinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Davinder Singh-II, Sheraz Iqbal, Manjinder-Singh Lovely, Sofiqul Islam, Waqas Miraj, Amanbir Sran, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Manjinder-Singh Lovely Vice-Captain: Sheraz Iqbal

CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Harjinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Jamshad Afzal, Sheraz Iqbal, Manjinder-Singh Lovely, Muhammad Zeeshan, Waqas Miraj, Amanbir Sran, Ghulam Dastgeer, Naghman Hussain

Captain: Waqas Miraj Vice-Captain: Gurwinder Singh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee