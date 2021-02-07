CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - February 8th, 2021

Match 4 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League will feature the Catalunya Tigers taking on Fateh CC at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

Catalunya Tigers CC come into the ECS tournament with hopes of making a deep run. With a solid roster filled with youth and experience, the Tigers will be eyeing a win at Fateh CC's expense, a team which comprises of a large Indian contingent, with Manjinder Singh Lovely being key for them.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, the Tigers hold the edge owing to their superior balance. Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, we should have an entertaining ECS game in store at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Monday.

ECS: Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram, and Tahir Ilyas.

Fateh CC

Bhawandeep Singh, Gurchahat Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Khwaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Yadwunder Sandhu, Amanbir Sran, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Jagroop Singh, Manvir Singh, Naghman Hussain, Randip Singh Daid, Ali Rafiq, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Harjinder Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vint, Mirza Hamza Baig, and Shantanu Sharma Sonu.

Predicted Playing 11s

Catalunya Tigers

T Ilyas, M Iqbal, M Khan, J Afzal, U Aftab, Y Ali, Z Haider, M Kashif, G Sarwar, S Sherazi and G Dastgeer.

Fateh CC

Hargurjit Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Tajinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh and Iqbal Wajid/

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh CC, ECS Match 4.

Date: 8th February 2021, at 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground is a good one to bat on, with the ball skidding on nicely to the bat. However, there should be a hint of inconsistent bounce for the bowlers to exploit, which should make for an even contest between bat and ball.

With this game being a day affair, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front. 100 runs should be par at this venue, and the pitch is likely to slow down as the match progresses.

CAT vs FTH Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAT vs FTH ECS game

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Singh, B Singh, Gurpreet Singh, J Afzal, M Khan, M Singh, U Aftab, Y Ali-I, G Dastgeer, Gurvinder Singh and M Kashif.

Captain: M Singh. Vice-Captain: U Aftab.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Ilyas, B Singh, Gurpreet Singh, J Afzal, M Khan, M Singh, U Aftab, R Singh, G Dastgeer, Gurvinder Singh and M Kashif.

Captain: M Singh, Vice-Captain: B Singh.