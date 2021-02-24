CAT vs FTH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 69 – Feb 25, 2021

In the penultimate Group A game of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Catalunya Tigers take on Fateh at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The two teams are in contrasting positions on the Group A points table.

Catalunya Tigers are sitting pretty at the top with nine points. They have played six games so far and have won four, lost one, while one was a no-result.

This game against Fateh will be Catalunya’s second of the day and the last of the group stages. Their chances of qualifying are the most. Catalunya Tigers have a mind-boggling net run rate of +5.307 and they need to win just one out of their remaining two games.

On the other hand, Fateh have no chances of making it to the knockouts. They have played seven games so far and have ended up winning just one. They have lost four while a couple of games were washed out. Thus, Fateh will hope to end the season on a high.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers: Ghulam Sarwar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Saqib Latif, Syed Sherazi, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Kashif, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf

Fateh: Ali Rafiq, Amanbir Sran, Bhawandeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja Sartajuddin, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Rajiv Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Manvir Singh, Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jagroop Singh, Yadwinder Sandhu, Harjinder Singh, Mirza Hamza Baig, Naghman Hussain, Gurchahat Singh, Tajinder Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Shahzaib Akram (wk), Syed Sherazi, Saqib Latif, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Nawazish Ali

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Harjinder Singh (wk), Hargurjit Singh, Gurvinder Singh sr, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Shantanu Sharma, Azeem Azam

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh

Date: February 25th, 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona is an excellent one to bat on. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions and teams have put up massive totals as well. Moreover, teams batting first have had more success. Hence, it won’t come as a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bat first. A score of around 110-115 could be a good one.

ECS Spain Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CAT vs FTH)

Dream11 Team for Catalunya Tigers vs Fateh - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Harjinder Singh, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Randip Singh Daid, Yasir Ali, Gurvinder Singh sr, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahzaib Akram, Kuldeep Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Randip Singh Daid, Yasir Ali, Iqbal Wajid, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Mustansar Iqbal