CAT vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 21

Catalunya Tigers (CAT) be up against Gracia (GRA) in the 21st match of ECS T10 Barcelona at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground in Girona on Thursday.

The Catalunya Tigers have won four out of their five matches and are currently sitting at the top of the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They beat Montcada Royal by nine wickets in their last match. Gracia, on the other hand, have won their first two ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are currently fourth in the standings. They won their last match against Hira Sabadell by a massive 72-run margin.

CAT vs GRA Probable Playing 11 Today

CAT XI

Ghulam Sarwar (C), Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal.

GRA XI

Heera Mahey (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Kuldeep Lal (WK), Trilochan Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Thakur, Sandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Rajwinder Singh.

Match Details

CAT vs GRA, Match 21, ECS T10 Barcelona

Date and Time: 11th November 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground, Girona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ibrahim Vidreres Cricket Ground has generally aided the bowlers. The batters have struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 80 runs.

Today’s CAT vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuldeep Lal: Lal has been in brilliant form with the bat in the ECS T10 Barcelona. He has scored 153 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 228.35 in two matches.

Batters

Gurwinder Bajwa: Bajwa has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gracia. He has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of close to 189 in two outings.

Sheraz Iqbal: Iqbal has been in decent form with both the bat and ball in the last couple of matches. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 129.26 and picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.66.

All-rounders

Asjad Butt: Butt has impressed everyone with his all-round performances so far this season. He has scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 173-plus while also picking up three wickets in five ECS T10 Barcelona matches.

Waqas Meraj: Meraj can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He has picked up eight wickets, including his best figures of 4/15, in five outings.

Bowlers

Ghulam Dastgeer: Dastgeer has bowled pretty well in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far, picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 in three matches.

Trilochan Singh: Singh has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in two ECS T10 Barcelona matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt (CAT) - 353 points

Kuldeep Lal (GRA) - 271 points

Awais Ahmed (CAT) - 271 points

Waqas Meraj (CAT) - 270 points

Sheraz Iqbal (CAT) - 215 points

Important Stats for CAT vs GRA Dream11 prediction team

Asjad Butt: 116 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 173.13 and ER - 6.75

Kuldeep Lal: 153 runs in 2 matches; SR - 228.35

Gurwinder Bajwa: 98 runs in 2 matches; SR - 188.46

Awais Ahmed: 114 runs in 5 matches; SR - 150.00

Waqas Meraj: 8 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.50

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Barcelona)

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed, Jamshad Afzal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Sheraz Iqbal, Heera Mahey, Asjad Butt, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Asjad Butt. Vice-captain: Sheraz Iqbal.

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuldeep Lal, Awais Ahmed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Jamshad Afzal, Sheraz Iqbal, Heera Mahey, Asjad Butt, Waqas Meraj, Umer Mughal, Ghulam Dastgeer, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Sheraz Iqbal. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.

