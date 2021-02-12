CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona 2020-21 game – Feb 12, 2021

Match 23 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Catalunya Tigers square off against Gracia at the Montjuic Cricket Ground in Barcelona.

The Catalunya Tigers CC started the campaign on a negative note, losing to Bengali before seeing their second game washed out due to rain. Their opponent, Gracia CC, faced the same fate with their opening game being washed out, before the second game ended in a tie. As per the rules of the league, the match was to be decided on the merit of a Golden Ball and Gracia CC came out second best in that contest.

The team, however, came back stronger and won the third game by 15 runs. Both teams will go into the game wanting to win in the early days of the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona - Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Zulqarnain Haider, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Razaqat Ali, Shahzaib Akram, Aqsam Zahir, Aatif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal

Gracia

Paramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Ali Azam, Mukhtiar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurwinder Bajwa, Manoj Kumar, Abhishek Khullar, Trilochan Singh, Amol Rathod, Bikramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Vijay Kumar, Harkamal Singh, Karandeep Singh, Mayank Dayal, Varinder Singh, Aditya Thakur, Prabal Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Saad Salahuddin and Amarpreet Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers

Mustansar Iqbal, Tahir Ilyas, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Yasir Ali-I, Syed Sherazi, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Kashif

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Paramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh, Mayank Dayal, Tirlochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Vijay Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia

Date: Friday, February 12, 2021, 5:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen, especially given the shorter boundaries. It is highly unlikely that the bowlers will get much help off the pitch. In terms of the weather, slight showers are expected, however we don't expect the pitch to change much.

CAT vs GRA ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mayank Dayal, Vicky Sondhi, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Kuldeep Lal, Yasir Ali-I, Paramjit Singh,Tirlochan Singh, Harkamal Singh, Ghulam Dastgeer, Manish Kumar Tokhi

Captain: Kuldeep Lal, Vice-captain: Yasir Ali-I

