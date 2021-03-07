CAT vs GRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Mar 08, 2021

Catalunya Tigers and Gracia will lock horns with each other in the 103rd match of the ECS T10 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday.

Catalunya Tigers are having a brilliant ECS campaign so far. They have won six of their eight matches and are placed atop the ECS Group A points table. They will look to win this match and confirm their spot in the ECS semi-finals.

Gracia, meanwhile, will be playing three matches on Monday. This will be the second match of the day for them. They have won four of their seven ECS games and are placed third in the Group A points table. If they win all of their three matches, they will move to the top spot and qualify for the ECS semi-finals, though.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Ilyas, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ashraf, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Khawar, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Umai Aftab, Yasir Ali, Zulqar Haider, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi and Tahir Ilyas (WK).

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh (WK), Harkamal Singh, Prabal Singh, Varinder Singh, Amarpreet Singh, Saad Salahuddin (WK), Harpreet Singh, Abhishek Khullar (WK), Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam, Aditya Thakur, Karandeep Singh, Amol Rathod and Manish Kumar Tokhi.

Predicted Playing 11s

Catalunya Tigers

Muhammad Armghan Khan, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Asad Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Yasir Ali-I, Shahzaib Akram (WK), Syed Sherazi.

Gracia

Kuldeep Lal (C), Gurwinder Bajwa, Mukhtiar Singh, Mayank Dayal (WK), Bikramjit Singh, Harkamal Singh, Kulwant Singh, Trilochan Singh, Paramjit Singh, Vicky Sondhi, Ali Azam.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Gracia, Match 103.

Date: 8th March 2021; 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is a balanced one, with an average first-innings score of 93 runs.

The batsmen get full value for their shots on this ground. The pacers also get some movement early on with the new ball. Batting first should be a preferable option at this venue, as four of the last five ECS matches haven been won by the teams batting first.

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CAT vs GRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Gurwinder Bajwa, Yasir Ali, Mukhtiar Singh, Kuldeep Lal, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Trilochan Singh, Harkamal Singh.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-Captain: Kuldeep Lal.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mayank Dayal, Gurwinder Bajwa, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Kuldeep Lal, Mukhtiar Singh, Ghulam Dastgeer, Syed Sherazi, Ali Azam, Rajaqat Ali.

Captain: Gurwinder Bajwa. Vice-Captain: Mustansar Iqbal.