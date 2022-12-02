CAT vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 91

The 91st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Catalunya Tigers (CAT) squaring off against the Hawks (HAW) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, December 2.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAT vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Catalunya Tigers have won all of their last eight games and will try their best to continue their dominating run in the ECS T10 tournament. Hawks CC, on the other hand, have won one of their last six matches and will be curious to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Hawks will give it their all to win the match but the Catalunya Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CAT vs HAW Match Details

The 91st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 2 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST.

CAT vs HAW, Match 91

Date and Time: 2 December 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Ripoll Warriors and Gracia, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CAT vs HAW Form Guide

CAT - Won 8 of their last 8 matches

HAW - Won 1 of their last 6 matches

CAT vs HAW Probable Playing XI

CAT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Waseem Abbas, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Bikramjit Singh, Fahad Hassan, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar ©, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Asif, Palwinder Singh.

HAW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zain Mujadi, Ameer Hamzah, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Muhammad Sohail, Aamir Javid, Syed Yousaf, Umair Muhammad, Sheraz Ahmad, Muhammad Usama, Muhammad Sanaullah, Waheed Elahi.

CAT vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Ilyas

T Ilyas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Ahmed is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Aslam

A Javid and Z Aslam are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Usama played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

W Abbas

Y Ali and W Abbas are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Sohail is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Sanaullah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Sanaullah and G Sarwar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Asif is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAT vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

W Abbas

W Abbas will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. W Abbas has already earned 732 points in the last eight matches.

Y Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ali will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 603 points in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAT vs HAW, Match 91

M Sohail

G Sarwar

Y Ali

W Abbas

M Asif

Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Ilyas.

Batters: M Usama, Z Aslam, A Javid.

All-rounders: M Sohail, W Abbas, Y Ali, A Hamzah.

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, G Sarwar, M Asif.

Catalunya Tigers vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Ilyas.

Batters: M Usama, Z Aslam, A Javid.

All-rounders: M Sohail, W Abbas, Y Ali, A Hamzah.

Bowlers: S Shaukat, G Dastgeer, M Asif.

