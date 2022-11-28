CAT vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 75

The Catalunya Tigers will lock horns with the Lleida Tigers (CAT vs LIT) in the 75th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 28. The Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about CAT vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Catalunya Tigers have won their first two matches and are third in the Group B points table. They won their last game against Gracia by eight wickets.

The Lleida Tigers, on the other hand, have lost two matches and are placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They suffered a 14-run defeat in their last fixture against Ali Youngstars.

CAT vs LIT Match Details

The 75th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Monday, November 28. The match is set to take place at 05:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Lleida Tigers, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 75.

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, 05:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

CAT vs LIT Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. All of the last five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Matches won by team batting first: 5.

Matches won by team bowling first: 0.

Average first innings score: 107.

Average second innings score: 80.

CAT vs LIT Form Guide (ECS T10 Barcelona)

CAT: W W.

LIT: L L.

CAT vs LIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

CAT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Catalunya Tigers heading into this game.

CAT Probable Playing 11

Mustansar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Sheraz Iqbal, Waseem Abbas, Tahir Ilyas, Naveed Aslam, Ghulam Dastgeer, Haider Gul, Muhammad Asif, Saravpreet Singh, Umer Mughal.

LIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for the Lleida Tigers ahead of this crucial encounter.

LIT Probable Playing 11

Umar Muhammad, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Abu, Ifraz Ahmed, Ahsan Raza, Naveed Riaz, Hasseb Ullah, Johar Khan, Sajjad Ahmad, Usman Muhammad, Imdad Khan.

CAT vs LIT Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Awais Ahmed (Two matches, 60 runs, Strike Rate: 157.89)

Awais Ahmed is a fabulous wicket-keeper who can score with the bat as well. He has scored 60 runs in two matches so far at a healthy strike rate of 157.89.

Top Batter Pick

Mustansar Iqbal (Two matches, 48 runs, Strike Rate: 208.69)

Mustansar Iqbal has been phenomenal with the bat, scoring 48 runs at an outstanding strike-rate of 208.69 in two matches. He is surely a must-have pick on your fantasy team for this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Johar Khan (Two matches, two runs and five wickets, Strike Rate: 40 and Economy Rate: 9.75)

Johar Khan has not been in great touch with the bat so far but has been phenomenal on the bowling front. He has mustered two runs while scalping five wickets in two matches.

Top Bowler Pick

Sajjad Ahmad (Two matches, four wickets, Economy Rate: 10.25)

Sajjad Ahmad has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 10.25. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

CAT vs LIT match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sheraz Iqbal

Sheraz Iqbal has scored 59 runs while also bowling beautifully in two games. He is in great touch and is a fantastic option to lead your fantasy team.

Waseem Abbas

Waseem Abbas has scored 28 runs and also scalped two wickets in two matches. He could prove to be a great captaincy choice for the contest on Monday.

5 Must-pick players with stats for CAT vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Awais Ahmed: 60 runs in two matches.

Mustansar Iqbal: 48 runs in two matches.

Johar Khan: Two runs and five wickets in two matches.

Sajjad Ahmad: Four wickets in two matches.

Imdad Khan: Three wickets in two matches.

CAT vs LIT match expert tips

Johar Khan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this CAT vs LIT match, click here!

CAT vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 75, Head to Head League

Catalunya Tigers vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed.

Batters: Mustansar Iqbal, Ifraz Ahmed, Umar Muhammad, Mohsin Raza.

All-rounders: Sheraz Iqbal, Waseem Abbas, Johar Khan.

Bowlers: Muhammad Asif, Sajjad Ahmad, Imdad Khan.

CAT vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 75, Grand League

Catalunya Tigers vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Catalunya Tigers vs Lleida Tigers Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed.

Batters: Mustansar Iqbal, Ifraz Ahmed, Mohsin Raza.

All-rounders: Sheraz Iqbal, Waseem Abbas, Johar Khan, Naveed Riaz.

Bowlers: Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Asif, Sajjad Ahmad.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for the 2nd ODI. Follow Sportskeeda for all the live Updates.

Poll : 0 votes