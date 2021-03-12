CAT vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 12, 2021

The Catalunya Tigers will lock horns with Pak I Care in the final of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday.

The Catalunya Tigers finished atop Group A with 15 points, winning seven out of their 10 ECS T10 Barcelona league phase matches. They met Raval Sporting in the semi-finals and posted 147/2, batting first. In response, Raval Sporting were bowled out for 92 runs, enabling the Tigers to win by 81 runs.

Pak I Care, on the other hand, topped Group B with 19 points. They are yet to lose a game in the ECS T10 Barcelona and will head into the final as clear favorites. Batting first, Pak I Care scored 164 runs against Badalona Shaheen in the semi-finals, ultimately winning the contest by 78 runs.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (WK), Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Saqib Latif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Aqsam Muhammad, Tahir Ilyas, Aatif Nadeem, Kamran Nawaz, Umair Aftab, Nawazish Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Pak I Care

Shehroz Ahmed (C), Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Sikander Ali, Faisal Shah, Imran Muhammad, Adil Ali, Abid Mahboob, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Amir Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Babar, Faizan Raja and Muhammad Kamran.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers

Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (WK), Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas.

Pak I Care

Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Sami Ullah, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Umair Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzaal, Atif Muhammad.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Pak I Care, Final

Date & Time: 12th March 2021, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona has seen a fair contest between bat and ball. Sides batting first have been able to post big totals in recent games.

Bowlers have also performed well while defending targets over the last couple of matches. With two strong teams locking horns with each other, a tough contest is expected. The toss could play an important role in the ECS T10 Barcelona final.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CAT vs PIC)

CAT vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armaghan Khan, Yasir Ali-I, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Kashif, Razqat Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal.

Captain: Yasir Ali-I; Vice-captain: Sheroz Ahmed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali-I, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Razqat Ali, Muhammad Kamran, Atif Muhammad, Asad Ali.

Captain: Yasir Ali-I; Vice-captain: Mustansar Iqbal