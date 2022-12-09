CAT vs RAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 113

The 113th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Raval Sporting CC (CAT) squaring off against the Catalunya Tigers (GRA) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Friday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAT vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Catalunya Tigers have won all of their last twelve matches and will be looking to continue their form in the upcoming matches. Raval Sporting CC, on the other hand, have won nine of their last twelve matches in the tournament.

Raval Sporting CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Catalunya Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CAT vs RAS Match Details

The 113th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 9 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAT vs RAS, Match 113

Date and Time: December 9, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Hawks CC and Gracia, where a total of 136 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets in just 13 overs.

CAT vs RAS Form Guide

CAT - Won 12 of their last 12 matches

RAS - Won 9 of their last 12 matches

CAT vs RAS Probable Playing XI

CAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Awais Ahmed (wk), Qasim Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Fahad Hassan, Haider Gul, Sheraz Iqbal, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer

RAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Patel ©, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh

CAT vs RAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Ahmed

A Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. T Ilyas is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

M Iqbal

M Asif and M Iqbal are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Karan played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Y Ali

I Patel and Y Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Abbas is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mahyavanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Mahyavanshi and N Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rizwan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAT vs RAS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Patel

I Patel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 892 points in the last twelve matches.

Y Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ali your captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 910 points in the last twelve matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAT vs RAS, Match 113

Y Ali

M Manwani

G Mahyavanshi

I Patel

W Abbas

Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Ahmed

Batters: M Asim, M Iqbal, D Karan

All-rounders: M Manwani, Y Ali, W Abbas, I Patel

Bowlers: N Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Riwan

Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Ilyas

Batters: M Asif, M Iqbal, C Sureshbhai

All-rounders: M Manwani, Y Ali, W Abbas, I Patel

Bowlers: N Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Riwan

