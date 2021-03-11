CAT vs RAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 12, 2021

The Catalunya Tigers will face Raval Sporting in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Friday.

The Catalunya Tigers, who won seven of their E10 league stage matches, beat Bengali by a big margin of 60 runs in their last ECS T10 campaign outing, enabling them to finish atop Group A. The Catalunya Tigers booked their spot in the semi-finals, owing to having a better net run rate than Gracia.

Raval Sporting, on the other hand, are having a tremendous ECS T10 Barcelona campaign. They won nine of their 10 league stage matches and finished top of Group A. Raval Sporting will head into Friday's ECS T10 Barcelona encounter as favorites.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers

Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (WK), Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Saqib Latif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Aqsam Muhammad, Tahir Ilyas, Aatif Nadeem, Kamran Nawaz, Umair Aftab, Nawazish Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Zeeshan Ashraf.

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (WK), Karan Datta (C), Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Numan Ali, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Naveen Kumar, Lovepreet Singh, Amit Das, Faizan Ahmed, Unnatkumar Patel, Rohin Kumar, Zain Abideen Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Ravi Patel, Yudhvir Singh.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers

Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (WK), Asad Ali, Syed Sherazi, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas.

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel (WK), Karan Datta (C), Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Numan Ali, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Raval Sporting, 1st semi-final

Date & Time: 12th March 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is pretty balanced. Although most of the matches played here have been low scoring, batsman can score easily once they spend time in the middle. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CAT vs RAS)

CAT vs RAS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Karan Datta, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gurwinder Sidhu, Sonu Jangra, Yasir Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood.

Captain: Yasir Ali; Vice-captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Gurwinder Sidhu, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Razaqat Ali, Manish Manwani, Dawood Masood.

Captain: Kishitij Patel; Vice-captain: Mustansar Iqbal.