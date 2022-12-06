CAT vs RIW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 101

The 101st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Catalunya Tigers (CAT) squaring off against the Ripoll Warriors (RIW) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAT vs RIW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Catalunya Tigers have won all of their last ten games and will try their best to continue their dominating form in the ECS T10 tournament. The Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, have won five of their last ten matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament.

The Ripoll Warriors will give it their all to win the match, but the Catalunya Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CAT vs RIW Match Details

The 101st match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 6 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAT vs RIW, Match 101

Date and Time: December 6, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Fateh and Gracia, where a total of 133 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

CAT vs RIW Form Guide

CAT - Won 10 of their last 10 matches

RIW - Won 5 of their last 10 matches

CAT vs RIW Probable Playing XI

CAT Playing XI

No injury updates

Waseem Abbas, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Bikramjit Singh, Fahad Hassan, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar ©, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Asif, Palwinder Singh

RIW Playing XI

No injury updates

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Khan, Karamjit Singh ©, Aqtadar Khan, Asim Maqbool, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Masood (wk), Adil Javed, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Saqib Javed, Tauseef Ahmed

CAT vs RIW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Ilyas

T Ilyas is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Masood is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Singh

M Asif and K Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Singh played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

P Dhiman

Y Ali and P Dhiman are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Iqbal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Javed

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Waqar and S Javed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Iqbal is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CAT vs RIW match captain and vice-captain choices

P Dhiman

P Dhiman will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has already earned 1072 points in the last ten matches.

Y Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Ali your captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has already earned 752 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAT vs RIW, Match 101

Y Ali

P Dhiman

M Asif

K Singh

S Javed

Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: T Ilyas, M Masood

Batters: M Asif, K Singh, J Singh

All-rounders: P Dhiman, Y Ali, S Iqbal

Bowlers: S Javed, A Iqbal, R Waqar

Catalunya Tigers vs Ripoll Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: T Ilyas

Batters: M Asif, K Singh, F Hassan

All-rounders: P Dhiman, Y Ali

Bowlers: S Javed, A Iqbal, R Waqar, S Dastgeer, S Shaukat

