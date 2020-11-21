Catalunya CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 6 – Nov 22, 2020

Catalunya CC square off against Badalona Shaheen CC in the sixth match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament. Both these teams are still winless and will be aiming to get off the mark in the ECS tournament.

Catalunya CC have played two games in the ECS Barcelona Bash and have lost them both. In their first game, they failed to defend 111 runs against Pak I Care, who romped home with 20 balls to spare. In their second game, Catalunya Tigers CC batted Catalunya CC out of the game; the former scored a mammoth 161 runs, and in reply, Catalunya CC fell way short.

Likewise, Badalona Shaheen CC have also lost both their ECS games, doing so chasing. They made 121 while chaseing a 141-run target against Catalunya Tigers CC. In their second game against Pak I Care, they squandered a big opportunity, as they couldn’t chase down a rather modest target of 99 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Gurvinder Singh, Khizar Ali, Ramiz Mehmood, Gurwinder Singh, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Ghulam Sabar (c), Nawazish Ali, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail.

Advertisement

Badalona Shaheen CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Awais Khan.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 22nd, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a batting beauty. The batsmen have racked up massive scores, with the par score batting first in the ECS tournament being around 120-125 runs. Another high-scoring game in the ECS could be in the store too between Catalunya and Badalona Shaheen.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh, Naveed Aslam, Hamza Saleem, Khizar Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Awais Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rauf Zaman, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Gurvinder Singh, Naveed Aslam, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Farrukh Sohail, Awais Khan, Umair Javed, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Hamza Saleem. Vice-captain: Kuldeep Lal.