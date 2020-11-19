Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 2nd Semi-final – Nov 20, 2020

It is the Catalunya derby in the second semi-final of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, as Catalunya CC and Catalunya Tigers CC lock horns for a place in the final.

Both the teams have won six games and lost two apiece in the ECS league stages, with Catalunya CC finishing second and the Tigers third in the points table.

Catalunya CC have been in very good form in the ECS and have racked up huge scores. Their batting has fired while their bowlers have done a decent job as well. They may have lost their last ECS game, but overall, the Nisar Ahmed-led have looked solid in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Catalunya Tigers CC have momentum on their side. They have won four ECS games in a row in the lead up to the semi-finals, as the win streak helped them finish third in the points table. They’ve been good overall and would look to continue their fine form in the semi-final as well.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Farrukh Sohail, Saqib Latif, Ibrar Hussain, Ali Raza, Muhammad Safdar (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Mujahid Ali, Raja Adeel, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Shahid Bhatti, Mohsin Ali, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Sufian Ansar (wk), Ishtiaq Nazir, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (c).

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 20th, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a belter throughout the tournament. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions and have piled up tall scores; the average score batting first is 110, a trend that could continue in this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs CTT - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sufian Ansar, Saqib Latif, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ibrar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Adeel, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveed Aslam, Shahid Bhatti, Saqib Latif, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ibrar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Aziz Mohammad, Raja Adeel, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.