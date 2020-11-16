Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 28 – Nov 17, 2020

It is the Catalunya derby, albeit in cricket, as Catalunya CC take on the Catalunya Tigers CC in the 28th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams have exhibited a thrilling penchant for getting huge scores in the ECS.

Catalunya CC have been in excellent form in the ECS tournament. They have won five games so far. With ten points in their kitty, they are second in the ECS points table at the moment. Almost guaranteed a place in the top four, they would want to finish their league engagements on a strong note.

Meanwhile, Catalunya Tigers CC have played just three games in the ECS tournament so far. They started their campaign in Barcelona with a couple of big wins on the trot before they were brought crashing down to the ground by Pak I Care, who handed Catalunya Tigers CC a proper thrashing.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Farrukh Sohail, Ibrar Hussain, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Ali Azam, Syed Khawar, Muhammad Safdar, Raja Adeel, Ramiz Mehmood.

Advertisement

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Ishtiaq Nazir, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Razaqat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Aamir Shahzad.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 17th, 2020; 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has favoured batsmen quite a bit. With the average score batting first being 106 runs, another high-scoring game could be on the cards. The defensive bowling prowess of both teams could be key to the outcome of this ECS game.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs CTT - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Farrukh Sohail, Naveed Aslam, Yasir Ali, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ibrar Hussain, Aamir Shahzad, Umair Aftab, Syed Khawar, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Kashif.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Farrukh Sohail, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ibrar Hussain, Umair Aftab, Syed Khawar, Raja Adeel, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad.