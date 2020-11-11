Catalunya CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 14 - Nov 12, 2020

In the 14th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, an in-form Catalunya CC face a faltering Falco CC. Both teams come into this game off contrasting losses.

Catalunya CC started their ECS campaign with three successive wins before losing their next game against Pak I Care, which was a high-scoring thriller. However, they have no reason to panic, as almost everything has clicked for them in the ECS.

Meanwhile, Falco CC also started the ECS tournament with a win, but their form then took a turn for the worse, as they lost their next three games. The Kamran Raja-led side need to step up quickly if they want to turn their fortunes around.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam (wk), Ali Raza, Ibrar Hussain, Nisar Ahmed (c), Farrukh Sohail, Ramiz Mehmood, Ali Azam, Nawazish Ali, Raja Adeel, Nasir Shahzad.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja (c), Tanveer Iqbal, Ijaz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Naeem Shah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Falco CC

Date: November 12th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a good one to bat on. It has produced some high-scoring games, and the bowlers have had something for them as well. More of the same could be expected in this ECS game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs FZL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveed Aslam, Adeel Sarwar, Ali Raza, Yasir Ali, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Sheraz, Nasir Shahzad, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramiz Mehmood, Adeel Sarwar, Ali Raza, Yasir Ali, Naeem Shah, Rehman Ullah, Kamran Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Tanveer Iqbal, Nasir Shahzad, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Adeel Sarwar.