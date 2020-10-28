Catalunya CC vs Falco CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 56 - Oct 29th, 2020

It is the final group-stage game in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament, but the semi-final lineup is not set yet. Catalunya CC battle it out against Falco CC in match 56 of the tournament, with everything to play for.

Catalunya CC have had a splendid run in the ECS this season. They have won five games in a row and are well-poised to make it to the knockouts. This game against Falco CC will be their second of the day.

If they win their first one, which is against Hira CC Sabadell, they will be through to the semi-finals. If that happens, this game would become a mere formality, where they will look to keep their winning momentum going.

However, if they don’t win against Hira CC Sabadell, the game against Falco CC would become a must-win clash. If Catalunya CC lose both their games and Pak Montcada CC win their game against Gracia CC, Pak Montcada CC will be through to the semi-finals.

Falco CC are at the top of the ECS table at the moment. They have won five of their six games so far and are looking well set to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, if they lose against Catalunya CC by a significant margin (assuming Catalunya CC win their game against Gracia CC) and Pak Montcada CC win their game as well, Falco CC will be eliminated. In other words, to stay alive in the ECS, they need to avoid a heavy defeat while a win will seal the top spot for them.

Considering the same, we are in for a mouth-watering finish to the group stage of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (C), Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Kamran Raja (c), Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Awais Khan, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Javed Akram, Atif Muhammad, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Mohammad Yasin, Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Safdar, Ali Azam, Sharique Agha, Shahbaz Shaukat.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Kamran Raja (c), Adnan Ghazanfar, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Khawar Javed, Nadeem Shahzad.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Falco CC

Date: October 29th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has produced some exciting cricket over the course of the last three weeks in the ECS. The batsmen have enjoyed batting on the surface and have got some tall scores for their teams. Considering the same, we could have another high-scoring thriller to end the group stage.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs FZL - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Mohammad Yasin, Saqib Latif, Kamran Raja, Shahbaz Ahmed, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Tanveer Iqbal, Nadeem Shahzad, Naveed Aslam.

Captain: Awais Ahmed. Vice-captain: Yasir Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Mohammad Yasin, Shahbaz Shaukat, Kamran Raja, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Ali Azam, Tanveer Iqbal, Nadeem Shahzad, Atif Muhammad.

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Awais Ahmed.