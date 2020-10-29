Catalunya CC vs Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona, 2nd semi-final – Oct 30th, 2020

Catalunya CC will square off against Kings CC in the second semi-final of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. Both teams are coming into this game with win streaks behind them and are looking in superb form.

Catalunya CC are the only team in the ECS tournament (across both groups) who have not lost a single game so far. The Muhammad Armghan Khan-led side have won seven games in a row in the ECS this season. They have racked up some huge scores and have won every game batting first, with each of them being by big margins.

Meanwhile, Kings CC have also been in good form in the ECS. They won two games in a row to start their campaign before losing to Fateh CC. However, that was their only hiccup, and since then, they have won four games in a row. Moshiur Rahman and his Kings CC side have been excellent while chasing, with five of their six games in the ECS this season coming while batting second.

Considering the same, a riveting contest could be on the cards. Catalunya CC have won every game while defending whereas Kings CC have excelled while chasing.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Safdar Khan (WK), Saqib Latif, Nisar Ahmed, Ali Azam, Syed Rizvi, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Rafique, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Kings CC: Jubed Miah, Shakil Mia, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Salman Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Soyful Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Saqib Muhammad, Rahman Ahababur Priok, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Ripon Ahmed, MD Saiful Islam, Ripon Alom, Shemu Ahmed, Miah Jakir, Hussain Aminul, Shahedur Rahman, Ajamal Naseri, Moynul Islam, Sovon Najmul Huda, Moyez Uddin, Tahed Ahmed, Foyez Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar (wk).

Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman (c), Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Kings CC

Date: October 30th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been in favour of the batsmen, who have enjoyed the conditions and have often racked up huge scores. The average first innings score is about 108 in this tournament, and it is the teams batting first who’ve won more (30 compared to 24). Hence, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first. Moreover, the weather is clear, and there is no possibility of rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Kings CC)

CTL vs KCC, 2nd semi-final - ECS Barcelona 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Muhammad Safdar, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Mohammad Yasin, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Shahedur Rahman, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam

Captain: Yasir Ali. Vice-captain: Mohammad Yasin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Shakil Mia, Mohammad Yasin, Hussain Aminul, Saqib Muhammad, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Yasir Ali, Moshiur Rahman, Shahbaz Shaukat, Ali Azam.

Captain: Mohammad Yasin. Vice-captain: Muhammad Armghan Khan.