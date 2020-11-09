It is match number seven in the European Cricket Series Barcelona (ECS) November 2020, and Minhaj CC run into a dominant Catalunya CC side. The former lost their only game on the first day, while Catalunya CC won both of theirs.

Minhaj CC were no match against Pak I Care in their first game of the tournament. The former could muster just 46 runs in their 10 overs batting first, and just couldn’t get going. With the ball, they leaked a lot of runs and the game ended with 5.5 overs to spare.

On the other hand, the defending champions Catalunya CC have started this tournament in smashing form. They ran through Bangladesh Kings CC with relative ease and then beat Badalona Shaheen CC in a high-scoring game. Hence, they seem to be a powerful side and will be favourites for this game.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Ali Raja, Saqib Latif, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Safdar (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Syed Khawar, Nawazish Ali, Raja Adeel, Nasir Shahzad

Minhaj CC: Alumdar Hussain (wk), Mukhtiar Singh, Usman Mushtaq, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Amar Shahzad (c), Dilsher Ahmed, Yasin Javaid, Zaka Ullah

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Minhaj CC

Date: November 10th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a very sporting one. The first day saw fluctuating results with a some high-scoring games, and even a sub-par total. However, overall, the 22-yard strip will be a decent one to bat on but the bowlers will have something in it as well.

ECS Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Minhaj CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs MCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Safdar, Nisar Ahmed, Jafar Iqbal, Mukhtiar Singh, Nasir Shahzad, Ibrar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Syed Khawar, Raja Adeel, Zaka Ullah

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alumdar Hussain, Saqib Latif, Jafar Iqbal, Mukhtiar Singh, Nasir Shahzad, Ibrar Hussain, Yasir Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Syed Khawar, Nawazish Ali, Zaka Ullah

Captain: Yasir Ali Vice-captain: Mukhtiar Singh