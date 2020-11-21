Catalunya CC vs Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona Bash 2020 Match 7 – Nov 22, 2020

Bottom-placed Catalunya CC square off against high-flying Pak I Care in the seventh game of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020 tournament. Both of these teams have had contrasting runs in the ECS tournament so far.

Catalunya CC have played two games in the ECS but have had demoralising losses in both the matches. Pak I Care overhauled a 112-run target against them in just 6.4 overs while Catalunya Tigers CC racked up a whopping 161 runs, with Catalunya CC barely breaching the 100-run mark in that game.

Meanwhile, Pak I Care have been absolutely dominant in the ECS tournament. They have registered a couple of huge wins and are sitting pretty at the top of the ECS points table. There is no doubt that they will start this game as favourites.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Atif Muhammad, Bilal Hassan, Sheroz Ahmed, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Sikandar Ali, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Gurvinder Singh, Khizar Ali, Ramiz Mehmood, Gurwinder Singh, Naveed Aslam, Rauf Zaman (wk), Ghulam Sabar (c), Nawazish Ali, Ibrar Hussain, Farrukh Sohail.

Advertisement

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan (wk), Syed Shafaat Ali, Shehroz Ahmed, Syed Hashim Mir, Muhammad Jafri, Aabid Mahboob (c), Atif Muhammad, Adeel Shafqat, Hassan Gondal, Farhat Azeem.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Pak I Care

Date: November 22nd, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a great one to bat on. We have seen some tall scores being racked up in the tournament. More of the same could be on the cards when Catalunya CC lock horns with Pak I Care.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Pak I Care)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs PAK - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Gurvinder Singh, Naveed Aslam, Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Ghulam Sabar, Farrukh Sohail, Hassan Gondal, Atif Muhammad, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Syed Shafaat Ali.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Ihsan, Shehroz Ahmed, Gurvinder Singh, Ramiz Mehmood, Syed Shafaat Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Ibrar Hussain, Ghulam Sabar, Farhat Azeem, Atif Muhammad, Nawazish Ali.

Captain: Muhammad Ihsan. Vice-captain: Gurvinder Singh.