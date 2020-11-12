Catalunya CC vs Raval Sporting CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 20 – Nov 13, 2020

Catalunya CC face Raval Sporting CC in the 20th match, the last game on day five, of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona 2020 tournament.

While it is only the second game for Raval Sporting CC in their ECS campaign, Catalunya CC have already played five games and have been in fine form in the ECS tournament.

Catalunya CC have won four of their five games, with their only defeat coming against table-toppers Pak I Care in a game when they failed to defend a 123-run target. Their batting has been superb in the ECS tournament, with Catalunya CC scoring in excess of 110 every time they have batted first. Except in the game against Pak I Care, Catalunya;s bowlers have done a fine job for the team.

On the other hand, Raval Sporting CC started their ECS campaign with two games on the same day. They didn’t have a great time in the tournament in October, winning just four games that saw them get knocked out in the group stages. The Ishan Patel-led side will be hoping for a better show in Barcelona.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya CC: Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Rafique, Yasir Ali, Saqib Latif, Ali Azam, Naveed Aslam, Nisar Ahmed, Syed Rizvi, Syed Khawar, Shahbaz Shaukat, Muhammad Safdar, Naved Arif, Zahid Javed Butt, Mubashir Ali, Malik Asghar, Nadim Hussain, Asim Javeed, Rauf Zaman, Muhammad Asif, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, Pavan Kumar, Zeeshan Riaz, Abdul Awan, Naveed Aslam, Zeeshan Ahmed.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya CC: Yasir Ali, Naveed Aslam, Farrukh Sohail, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Safdar (wk), Nisar Ahmed (c), Ramiz Mehmood, Tanveer Arshad, Syed Khawar, Nawazish Ali, Ghulam Sabar.

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (c), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya CC vs Raval Sporting CC

Date: November 13th 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a very good one to bat on. The batsmen have been able to get big scores and play shots through the line. However, the bowlers haven't been out of the game either. More of the same could be expected for this game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya CC vs Raval Sporting CC)

Dream11 Team for CTL vs RSCC - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Datta Karan, Naveed Aslam, Unnatkumar Patel, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Ibrar Hussain, Numan Ali, Nawazish Ali, Syed Khawar.

Captain: Ishan Patel. Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Datta Karan, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Yasir Ali, Nisar Ahmed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Rizwan, Nawazish Ali, Syed Khawar.

Captain: Ibrar Hussain. Vice-captain: Manish Manwani.