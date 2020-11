In the last game of day two (match number 8) of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona Bash 2020, Catalunya Tigers CC are up against Badalona Shaheen CC. Both teams have had contrasting results so far.

Catalunya Tigers CC have looked in solid form and have won both their games so far. Their template was the same in both of the wins — bat big, and defend it easily. The racked up massive scores in the two games so far – 140 against Badalona Shaheen CC and 161 against Catalunya CC.

Badalona Shaheen CC have lost both their games so far and will be seeking a turnaround. In the first game, they scored 121 while chasing 141 before crumbling down to 74 in their chase of 99 against Pak I Care. Thus, they need to turn things around quickly.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab (wk), Shahid Bhatti, Adeel Sarwar, Jamshad Afzal, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Muhammad Zeeshan, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Sheraz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahbaz Ahmed

Badalona Shaheen CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Awais Khan

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 22nd 2020, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a superb one to bat on. The batsmen have made merry and have enjoyed the conditions thoroughly. The average first innings score at this ground in this tournament is 128. Thus, another high-scoring game is likely to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona Bash 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs BSCC - ECS Barcelona Bash 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Umair Aftab, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Asjad Butt, Adeel Sarwar, Hamza Saleem, Sarfraz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Hamza Saleem Vice-captain: Adeel Sarwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Umair Aftab, Dilawar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Jamshad Afzal, Adeel Sarwar, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Muhammad Zeeshan, Awais Khan, Umair Javed, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-captain: Umair Aftab