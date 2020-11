Catalunya Tigers CC will square off against Badalona Shaheen CC in the 26th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) in Barcelona. Both teams come into this game on the back of very different results in their last game.

This is going to be the fourth game of the tournament for Catalunya Tigers CC, who have won two and lost one. Their loss came against Pak I Care in their last game. After two convincing wins, Catalunya Tigers CC were thumped and that has dented their net run rate. They will want to correct that and get back to winning ways.

Badalona Shaheen CC didn’t have a great start to this tournament. However, they have had two wins on the bounce now and are looking in good form. Moreover, they have won by big margins, and their net run rate is excellent as well (+1.179).

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Mati- Ur-Rehman Malik, Mohammad Shafeer, Mustafa Saleem, Adeel Abbass, N Muhammad, H Sanwal, A Ur-Rehman, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami-Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan Akbar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Ishtiaq Nazir, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Razaqat Ali, Mohsin Ali, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Aamir Shahzad

Advertisement

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Adil Hassan, Hamza Ali (wk), Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC

Date: November 17th 2020, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been an excellent one to bat on. The par score is around 100-105 and the bowlers have struggled at times. The batters have enjoyed the conditions and we could expect more of the same in this game.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Badalona Shaheen CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs BSH - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Umair Aftab, Umair Javed, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-captain: Hamza Saleem

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Aamir Shahzad, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Kashif

Advertisement

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad