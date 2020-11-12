Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 19 – Nov 13, 2020

In the 19th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Catalunya Tigers CC square off against Bangladesh Kings CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

Bangladesh Kings CC have played five games in this ECS tournament. On the other hand, this is the second ECS game for Catalunya Tigers CC, who face Raval Sporting CC in their ECS tournament opener earlier in the day.

Catalunya Tigers CC were inconsistent in the ECS last month. They won just four games, which included a golden-ball win, as their inconsistency cost them a place in the semi-finals. They will hope for a better ECS campaign in Barcelona.

Bangladesh Kings CC have had an up-and-down tournament so far. They started their campaign in Barcelona with a loss but won their next three games in a row. However, a loss in their fifth game saw them move down to third spot on the points table.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Amir Raza, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah (wk), Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Sofiqul Islam, Md Siraj Nipo, Omar Ali, Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Hussain Aminul.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC

Date: November 13th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a sporting one. With the par score being around 100, batsmen have enjoyed the conditions. The bowlers have also had their say and have chipped in with wickets. Another sporting track could be on offer in this game as well.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs KCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Hussain Aminul, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Md Siraj Nipo, MD Shafiullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: Davinder Singh Kaur. Vice-captain: Hussain Aminul.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jubed Miah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Muhammad Zeeshan, Md Siraj Nipo, MD Shafiullah, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Moshiur Rahman, MD Shafiullah.

Captain: Muhammad Kashif. Vice-captain: MD Shafiullah.