Catalunya Tigers CC will face Falco CC in the 31st match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona, November, 2020 tournament. Both of these teams have been pretty inconsistent throughout this tournament.

Catalunya Tigers CC’s fortunes have swayed quite dramatically. They have won three out of their five games so far. They started out with two consecutive wins before losing two on the bounce. However, the Ghulam Sarwar-led side pulled off a brilliant run chase against Catalunya CC which should give them confidence.

Even though Falco CC are coming into this game on the back of a thumping win against Fateh CC, it was just their second win of the tournament. With three games remaining, they need to win all three and that too, by decent margins as their net run rate is -0.704.

Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Adeel Sarwar, Nadeem Shahzad, Rehman Ullah, Tanveer Iqbal, Naeem Hussain Shah, Shahbaz Ahmed, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, Khawar Javed, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Shahzad Umar, Ijaz Ahmed, Muhammad Yaseen, Javed Akram.

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Mohsin Ali, Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Aamir Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Sufian Ansar (wk)

Falco CC: Awais Ahmed (wk), Adeel Sarwar, Ijaz Ahmad, Naeem Shah, Tanveer Iqbal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja (c), Awais Khan, Rehman Ullah, Muhammad Sheraz, Adeel Arif

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco CC

Date: 29th November, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a superb one to bat on. Scores in excess of 110-120 have become the norm. In fact, the average score batting first is 109. We could witness another high-scoring game.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Falco CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs FZL - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Ijaz Ahmad, Mohsin Ali, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kamran Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Tanveer Iqbal, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Aziz Mohammad, Vice-captain: Kamran Raja

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Adeel Sarwar, Mohsin Ali, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Naeem Shah, Kamran Raja, Aamir Shahzad, Muhammad Sheraz, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar

Captain: Kamran Raja, Vice-captain: Aziz Mohammad