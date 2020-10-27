Catalunya Tigers CC vs Hawks CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 51 – Oct 28th, 2020

Catalunya Tigers CC and Hawks CC will square off in the penultimate Group A game (match 51) of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. It is a dead rubber as both teams don’t have a chance of making it to the knockouts.

Catalunya Tigers CC started off the ECS tournament in a promising manner after thrashing Bengali CC by 60 runs. However, in the next four games that followed, they managed to win just once and subsequently fell out of the semi-final reckoning. The game against Hawks CC is the first of two successive games for Catalunya Tigers CC; winning both games will see Hawks CC finish third in the points table.

Hawks CC haven't been up to the mark in the ECS this season. Either side of successive losses, they have won just once. This will be the second game on the bounce for Hawks CC; a win in either of the games will ensure that they won't finish with the wooden spoon in Group A.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya Tigers CC: Davinder Singh Kaur, Sufian Ansar, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Zulqarnain Haider, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Muhammad Zeeshan, Hardeep Singh, Musadaq Mubarak, Mustansar Iqbal, Ali Sarmad, Shahzaib Akram, Zain-Ul-Abiddin, Naveed Ahmad, Ghulam Dastgeer, Asim Ashraf, Muhammad Ilyas, Asad Ali, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Umair Aftab.

Hawks CC: Amir Hamza, Muhammad Bilal, Umar Latif, Kamraan Zia, Abdul Haseeb, Muhammad Sohail, Naqash Ahmad, Amir Ali, Inzamam Gulfan, Muhammad Sanaullah, Zafar Farhaan, Adnan Zia, Muhammad Hanzala, Umair Muhammad, Hassan Mujtaba, Waheed Elahi.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Davinder Singh Kaur, Tahir Ilyas (wk), Sufian Ansar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Samar Shamshad, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Hawks CC: Kamraan Zia (c & wk), Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umar Latif, Amir Hamza, Abdul Haseeb, Waheed Elahi, Inzamam Gulfam, Zafar Farhan, Khurram Shahzad.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Hawks CC

Date: October 27th 2020, 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The conditions at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS have largely been in favour of the batsmen. However, with the tournament beginning to head towards the business end, the bowlers have also begun to have a say, and the average scores have come down. Nevertheless, the par score batting first could be around 95-100.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Hawks CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs HCC - ECS Barcelona 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tahir Ilyas, Davinder Singh Kaur, Amir Hamza, Khurram Shahzad, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar.

Captain: Umair Aftab. Vice-captain: Muhammad Sohail.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Sanaullah, Davinder Singh Kaur, Amir Hamza, Sufian Ansar, Umair Aftab, Muhammad Sohail, Umar Latif, Muhammad Bilal, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar.

Captain: Umar Latif. Vice-captain: Muhammad Bilal.