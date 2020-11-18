Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 36 – Nov 19, 2020

In the final league game of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Catalunya Tigers CC will be up against Minhaj CC. It may be a dead rubber for Minhaj CC, but it is a must-win game for the Tigers.

This will be the second game of the day for Catalunya Tigers CC, who have been in decent form in the ECS tournament. They have won four of their six games so far and are currently fourth in the ECS points table.

Catalunya Tigers need to win at least one of their next two games to stand a chance of making the ECS playoffs. Winning both their remaining games will guarantee Catalunya Tigers CC a spot in the top four.

Meanwhile, Minhaj CC haven't been at their best in the ECS tournament. They have won just two of their seven games so far. They’ve batted really well and have racked up big scores but just haven't been good enough with the ball in hand. With nothing but pride to play for, Minhaj CC will want to finish their ECS campaign on a high.

Squads to choose from:

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Catalunya Tigers CC: Razaqat Ali, Jamshad Afzal, Aziz Mohammad, Davinder Singh Kaur, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ishtiaq Nazir, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Aamir Shahzad, Sufian Ansar (wk).

Minhaj CC: Majid Hanif, Alumdar Hussain, Usman Mushtaq (wk), Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Amar Shahzad (c), Faizan Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasin Javaid, Babar Basharat, Waqas Basharat.

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC

Date: November 19th, 2020; 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been an excellent one so far. The batsmen have made merry and have racked up huge scores. This game may not be any different in that regard, and another high-scoring ECS match might well be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Catalunya Tigers CC vs Minhaj CC)

Dream11 Team for CTT vs MIN - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alumdar Hussain, Majid Hanif, Jafar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Ishtiaq Nazir, Sarfraz Ahmed, Aamir Shahzad, Babar Basharat, Aziz Mohammad, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Alumdar Hussain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alumdar Hussain, Majid Hanif, Jafar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Sarfraz Ahmed, Aamir Shahzad, Babar Basharat, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Kashif.

Captain: Aziz Mohammad. Vice-captain: Jafar Iqbal.