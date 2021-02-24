CAT vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 25, 2021

The Catalunya Tigers will take on the Men in Blue in a vital ECS T10 Barcelona fixture on Thursday. The stakes are high as a place in the semi-finals is up for grabs. Both teams have been in good form in the tournament so far.

Catalunya Tigers have been very consistent throughout the ECS T10 Barcelona. Since tasting defeat at the hands of Bengali CC in their first game of the season, they haven't lost a match. Catalunya Tigers have won four games, while one match was washed out. With nine points from six games, they are currently atop Group A. Catalunya Tigers are likely to qualify for the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona if they win one of their two remaining group stage games as their net run rate is the best in Group A (+5.307).

On the other hand, Men in Blue have a steeper mountain to climb if they want to qualify for the semi-finals. They have won four out of their seven games, losing twice, while one fixture was washed out. With nine points and a net run rate of -0.330, Men in Blue are placed third in Group A. In order to qualify for the semi-finals of the ECS T10 Barcelona, they need to win Thursday's game and hope both Gracia and Catalunya Tigers lose their respective last group stage fixtures.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Catalunya Tigers: Ghulam Sarwar, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Razaqat Ali, Ghulam Dastgeer, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Saqib Latif, Syed Sherazi, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Kashif, Aatif Nadeem, Aqsam Muhammad, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Tahir Ilyas, Jamshad Afzal, Asad Ali, Muhammad Ilyas, Zeeshan Ashraf

Men in Blue: Souvik Sengupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harpreet Singh, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Prasanna Jathan, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Sunil Jangir, Naresh Kumar, Paramjot Randhawa, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Siddhartha Tewari, Harihar Sridhar

Predicted Playing XIs

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Shahzaib Akram (wk), Syed Sherazi, Saqib Latif, Razaqat Ali, Amir Abbas, Nawazish Ali

Advertisement

Men in Blue: Shankar Kaligatla, Prasanna Jathan (wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari (c), Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi

Match Details

Match: Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue

Date: February 25th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The surface at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a belter, with the batters enjoying the conditions. Teams have regularly racked up big totals at the venue. Both sides will want to bat first upon winning the toss. A score of around 110-115 could be par.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CAT vs MIB)

Dream11 Team for Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Yasir Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi

Captain: Yasir Ali; Vice-captain: Shankar Kaligatla

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Mustansar Iqbal, Saqib Latif, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Yasir Ali, Atul Kesar, Abhishek Borikar, Razaqat Ali, Syed Sherazi

Captain: Yasir Ali; Vice-captain: Mustansar Iqbal