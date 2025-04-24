CAY vs BAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Match 9

The ninth match of the North American T20 Cup will see Cayman Islands (CAY) squaring off against Bahamas (BAH) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Thursday, April 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAY vs BAH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Bahamas have lost both their matches. They won their last match against Canada by 10 wickets. Cayman Islands have lost all three matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Canada by 94 runs.

The two teams have played eight head-to-head matches. Cayman Islands have won all of them.

CAY vs BAH Match Details

The ninth match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 24 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CAY vs BAH, 9th Match

Date and Time: 24th April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Cayman Islands and Canada, where a total of 236 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

Ad

CAY vs BAH Form Guide

CAY - L L L

BAH - L L

CAY vs BAH Probable Playing XI

CAY Playing XI

No injury updates

S DeAlwis, A Naidoo, J Baker (wk), R Sealy, D Johnson, S Foster, R Edwards, D Codner, C Wright, A Ifill, A Wright

BAH Playing XI

No injury updates

M Taylor, F Benn, R Tappin, R Davson, K Hinds, E Duff, S Goud, J Jemison (wk), R Smith, r Patten, G Taylor

Ad

CAY vs BAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Baker

J Baker is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 92 runs in the last three matches. R Sealy is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

S DeAlwis

S DeAlwis and A Naidoo are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S DeAlwis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. S Foster is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

R Edwards

K Hinds and R Edwards are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. K Hinds will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 15 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches. D Johnson is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

C Wright

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Wright and C Wright. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. C Wright will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 4 wickets and smashed 39 runs in the last three matches. R Smith is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

CAY vs BAH match captain and vice-captain choices

R Edwards

R Edwards is one of the most crucial picks from Cayman Islands as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 8 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

K Hinds

K Hinds is one of the most crucial picks from the Bahamas squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and bat in the top order. He has smashed 15 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CAY vs BAH, 9th Match

A Wright

K Hinds

D Johnson

R Edwards

C Wright

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Baker

Ad

Batters: A Naidoo, S DeAlwis

All-rounders: F Benn, K Hinds, M Taylor, D Johnson, R Edwards

Bowlers: A Wright, C Wright, R Smith

Cayman Islands vs Bahamas Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Baker

Ad

Batters: A Harris, S DeAlwis

All-rounders: R Dunka, K Hinds, M Taylor, D Johnson, R Edwards

Bowlers: A Wright, C Wright, R Smith

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️