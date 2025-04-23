CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Match 7

The seventh match of the North American T20 Cup will see Cayman Islands (CAY) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Wednesday, April 23. Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Canada have won both their matches. They won their last match against Bahamas by 10 wickets. Cayman Islands have lost both of their matches. They lost their last match of the tournament to Bermuda by 30 runs.

The two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Canada have won all of them.

CAY vs CAN Match Details

The seventh match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 23 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game will begin at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CAY vs CAN, 7th Match

Date and Time: 23rd April, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Bermuda, where a total of 141 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

CAY vs CAN Form Guide

CAY - L L

CAN - W W

CAY vs CAN Probable Playing XI

CAY Playing XI

No injury updates

S DeAlwis, A Naidoo, J Baker (wk), R Sealy, D Johnson, S Foster, R Edwards, D Codner, C Wright, A Ifill, A Wright

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem, K Singh (wk), H Thaker, Y Samra, K Sana, A Kumar, J Singh, S Movva (wk), S Zafar, S Singh

CAY vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Baker

J Baker is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 84 runs in the last two matches. S Movva is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

N Dhaliwal

Y Samra and N Dhaliwal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. N Dhaliwal is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 29 runs in the first match. A Nadeem is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 36 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. R Edwards is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

K Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Sana will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. C Wright is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CAY vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker is one of the most vital picks from Canada as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 36 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last two matches.

K Sana

K Sana is another crucial pick from the Canada squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs and is in top notch form. He has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for CAY vs CAN, 7th Match

S Zafar

H Thaker

K Sana

J Singh

C Wright

Cayman Islands vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Baker

Batters: Y Samra, N Dhaliwal, S DeAlwis

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, D Johnson, R Edwards

Bowlers: K Sana, J Singh, C Wright

Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Baker

Batters: A Nadeem, N Dhaliwal

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, S Singh R Edwards

Bowlers: K Sana, J Singh, C Wright, A Wright

