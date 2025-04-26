CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will see Cayman Islands (CAY) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Saturday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Canada have won their last four matches. They won their last match against the USA by 17 runs. Cayman Islands have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Bahamas by 79 runs.
These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Canada has won all the head-to-head matches.
CAY vs CAN Match Details
The 1st Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 26 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CAY vs CAN, 1st Semi Final Match
Date and Time: April 26, 2025, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town
Pitch Report
The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Canada, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
CAY vs CAN Form Guide
CAY - W L L L
CAN - W W W W
CAY vs CAN Probable Playing XI
CAY Playing XI
No injury updates
S DeAlwis, A Naidoo, J Baker (wk), R Sealy, D Johnson, S Foster, R Edwards, D Codner, C Wright, A Ifill, A Wright
CAN Playing XI
No injury updates
N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem, K Singh (wk), H Thaker, Y Samra, K Sana, A Kumar, J Singh, S Movva (wk), S Zafar, S Singh
CAY vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Baker
J Baker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 180 runs in the last four matches. S Movva is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
N Dhaliwal
A Nadeem and N Dhaliwal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Nadeem is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has scored 132 runs in the last four matches. Y Samra is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
H Thaker
S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 70 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. R Edwards is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Sana
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Wright and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Sana will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. C Wright is another good bowler for today's match.
CAY vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices
H Thaker
H Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from Canada as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 70 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.
K Sana
K Sana is another crucial pick from the Canada squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has smashed six runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.
5 Must-Picks for CAY vs CAN, 1st Semi Final Match
S Zafar
H Thaker
K Sana
J Baker
C Wright
Cayman Islands vs Canada Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Baker, S Movva
Batters: Y Samra, N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem
All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, R Edwards
Bowlers: K Sana, A Wright, C Wright
Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Baker
Batters: N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem
All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, R Edwards
Bowlers: K Sana, A Wright, C Wright, J Singh, A Ifill
