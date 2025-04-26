CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for North American T20 Cup, Semi Final 1

The 1st Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will see Cayman Islands (CAY) squaring off against Canada (CAN) at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town on Saturday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CAY vs CAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Canada have won their last four matches. They won their last match against the USA by 17 runs. Cayman Islands have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Bahamas by 79 runs.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Canada has won all the head-to-head matches.

CAY vs CAN Match Details

The 1st Semi Final match of the North American T20 Cup will be played on April 26 at the Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

CAY vs CAN, 1st Semi Final Match

Date and Time: April 26, 2025, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Jimmy Powell Oval, George Town

Pitch Report

The pitch at Jimmy Powell Oval in George Town is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between USA and Canada, where a total of 351 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

Ad

CAY vs CAN Form Guide

CAY - W L L L

CAN - W W W W

CAY vs CAN Probable Playing XI

CAY Playing XI

No injury updates

S DeAlwis, A Naidoo, J Baker (wk), R Sealy, D Johnson, S Foster, R Edwards, D Codner, C Wright, A Ifill, A Wright

CAN Playing XI

No injury updates

N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem, K Singh (wk), H Thaker, Y Samra, K Sana, A Kumar, J Singh, S Movva (wk), S Zafar, S Singh

Ad

CAY vs CAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Baker

J Baker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 180 runs in the last four matches. S Movva is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Dhaliwal

A Nadeem and N Dhaliwal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Nadeem is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has scored 132 runs in the last four matches. Y Samra is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

H Thaker

S Zafar and H Thaker are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. H Thaker will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 70 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches. R Edwards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Sana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Wright and K Sana. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Sana will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 10 wickets in the last four matches. C Wright is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CAY vs CAN match captain and vice-captain choices

H Thaker

H Thaker is one of the most crucial picks from Canada as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 70 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

K Sana

K Sana is another crucial pick from the Canada squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has smashed six runs and taken 10 wickets in the last four matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CAY vs CAN, 1st Semi Final Match

S Zafar

H Thaker

K Sana

J Baker

C Wright

Cayman Islands vs Canada Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Baker, S Movva

Ad

Batters: Y Samra, N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, R Edwards

Bowlers: K Sana, A Wright, C Wright

Cayman Islands vs Canada Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Baker

Ad

Batters: N Dhaliwal, A Nadeem

All-rounders: S Zafar, H Thaker, R Edwards

Bowlers: K Sana, A Wright, C Wright, J Singh, A Ifill

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️