CB vs DB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match 28

The Chennai Braves will be up against the Delhi Bulls in the 28th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on 1st December at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Chennai Braves’ performance in the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League hasn't been up to the mark. They have managed only one victory in nine matches to languish at the bottom of the points table. The Braves are already out of the tournament and will now aim to finish their season on a positive note with a victory.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Bulls have had a decent campaign as they see themselves in fourth spot with five wins in eight matches. They still have two matches left and will want a win in both as they aim for a top-2 finish.

CB vs DB Probable Playing 11 Today

Chennai Braves

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (C), Mark Deyal, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Delhi Bulls

Luke Wright, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (C), Dominic Drakes, Adil Rashid, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Chennai Braves vs Delhi Bulls, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

Date and Time: 1st December, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been a sporting one. We have witnessed an even contest between both aspects of the game so far in the tournament. A good contest can thus be expected tonight.

Today’s CB vs DB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Rajapaksa has been a lone warrior for the Braves this season. He is the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament with 249 runs to his name and is expected to finish off the season with a big score.

Batters

Mark Deyal: Deyal’s performance with the bat hasn’t been up to the mark this season but he has performed admirably with the ball. He is among the top-five wicket-takers with nine scalps to his name.

Eoin Morgan: After a poor IPL 2021 season with the bat, Morgan has made a decent comeback in this tournament, playing some crucial knocks down the order. In the previous match, he scored 35 runs at a strike rate of over 180.

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara: Bopara is an experienced all-rounder who has contributed decently in both aspects for the Braves. He has 132 runs to his name so far while also grabbing two wickets.

Romario Shepherd: Romario is another top pick in the all-rounder category for today’s game. He has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of over 250 and also has four wickets to his name.

Bowlers

Dominic Drakes: Drakes has been the top performer with the ball for the Bulls. He has nine wickets under his belt in seven games and is a top captain/vice-captain choice for today’s match.

Adil Rashid: Rashid has made full use of his experience and has been a key bowler for his side. He has grabbed six wickets so far and is expected to add a few more today.

Top 5 best players to pick in CB vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 445 points

Mark Deyal: 441 points

Dominic Drakes: 344 points

Angelo Perera: 328 points

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 322 points

Important stats for CB vs DB Dream11 prediction team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 8 matches, 249 runs

Mark Deyal: 8 matches, 9 wickets

Dominic Drakes: 7 matches, 9 wickets

Angelo Perera: 9 matches, 149 runs

Rahmanullah Gurbaz: 8 matches, 184 runs

CB vs DB Dream11 Prediction Today

CB vs DB Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Eoin Morgan, Angelo Perera, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Romario Shepherd, Curtis Campher, Adil Rashid, Roman Walker, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Vice-Captain: Dominic Drakes

CB vs DB Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohammad Shahzad, Eoin Morgan, Sherfane Rutherford, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Romario Shepherd, Dasun Shanaka, Adil Rashid, Shiraz Ahmed, Dominic Drakes

Captain: Mark Deyal Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee