CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021, Match 14

The Chennai Braves will take on Northern Warriors in the 14th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on 24th November at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

The Chennai Braves lost their previous match against Bangla Tigers by nine wickets, which placed them at the bottom of the Abu Dhabi T10 points table. They are yet to win a game this season and would have to be at their best in order to register their maiden victory.

Meanwhile, the Northern Warriors are also having a similar campaign as they stand in fifth spot with four defeats in as many games. They fell to the Gladiators by six wickets in their most recent match and are also in search of their first win.

CB vs NW Probable Playing 11 Today

Chennai Braves

Ravi Bopara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (WK), Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka (C), Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Khalid Shah, Munaf Patel

Northern Warriors

Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell (C), Abdul Shakoor, Umair Ali, Kaunain Abbas (WK), Rayad Emrit, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir

Match Details

Match: Delhi Bulls vs Chennai Braves, Abu Dhabi T10

Date and Time: 24th November, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is well-balanced. In the last four games, we have seen equal dominance by both elements of the game. The average first innings score has approximately been 105 runs on this ground.

Today’s CB vs NW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kennar Lewis: Kennar Lewis has been ideal behind the wickets and has also contributed some vital runs with the bat. He is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper position in your Dream11 team.

Batters

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: Bhanuka has been a big positive for the Braves as he has scored 128 runs so far at an average of 42.66. He is expected to shine in this game and help his side register their first win.

Rovman Powell: Powell is currently the highest scorer in the Abu Dhabi T10 League with 154 runs to his name. He will be looking forward to maintaining his consistency in this match and playing a vital role for his side.

All-rounders

Samit Patel: Samit has made important contributions with both the bat and the ball, scoring 63 runs and also chipping in with three wickets. He will be a good option for the role of captain/vice-captain in this game.

Ravi Bopara: Ravi Bopara is an experienced all-rounder who can score at a quick pace as well as contribute with the ball. We can expect him to deliver a match-winning performance in this game.

Bowlers

Abhimanyu Mithun: Mithun has been a regular wicket-taker for his side. He has picked up four wickets so far in this tournament and will be aiming to maintain his consistency in this game.

Imran Tahir: Tahir hasn't been that effective given his experience and status. He has three wickets to his name so far but is expected to be a crucial player in this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in CB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 256 points

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 221 points

Angelo Perera: 202 points

Samit Patel: 168 points

Mark Deyal: 147 points

Important stats for CB vs NW Dream11 prediction team

Rovman Powell: 4 matches, 154 runs

Bhanuka Rajapaksa: 4 matches, 128 runs

Angelo Perera: 4 matches, 118 runs

Samit Patel: 4 matches, 63 runs, 3 wickets

Mark Deyal: 3 matches, 44 runs, 2 wickets

CB vs NW Dream11 Prediction Today

CB vs NW Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kennar Lewis, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun, Samiullah Shinwari, Imran Tahir

Captain: Rovman Powell Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara

CB vs NW Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kennar Lewis, Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rovman Powell, Mark Deyal, Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Joshua Little, Abhimanyu Mithun, Imran Tahir

Captain: Bhanuka Rajapaksa Vice Captain: Samit Patel

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee