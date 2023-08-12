CBS vs TT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for JCL T20, Match 7

The 7th match of the JCL T20 will see Chiba Sharks (CBS) squaring off against Tokyo Titans (TT) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, August 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CBS vs TT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament, and will be eager to get off the mark. Nevertheless, Chiba Sharks will give it their all to win the match, but Tokyo Titans are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

CBS vs TT Match Details

The 7th match of the JCL T20 will be played on August 12 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CBS vs TT, Match 7

Date and Time: 12th August 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

CBS vs TT Form Guide

CBS - Will be playing their first match

TT - Will be playing their first match

CBS vs TT Probable Playing XI

CBS Playing XI

No injury updates

Marcus Thurgate (wk), Tsuyoshi Takada, Dhugal Bedingfield, Atiq Ahmed, Jamie Fordyce, Ibrahim Takahashi, Neel Date, Asanka Edirimanna, Hiroshige Murakawa, Muneeb Siddique, Rui Matsumura

TT Playing XI

No injury updates

Anil Chandraiah (wk), Sudip Saha, Vimal Yadav, Milind Vijay Meher, Mandeep Singh-III, Aamir Yunus, Navjeet Thakur, Ameya Keshkamat, Rahul Khedkar, Karan Khurana, Saddam Hussain

CBS vs TT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Thurgate

M Thurgate is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Chandraiah is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Bedingfield

R Chandimal and D Bedingfield are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Takada played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

M Singh

A Younus and M Singh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Thakur is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

H Bacha

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Shanmugam and H Bacha. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Kumar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

CBS vs TT match captain and vice-captain choices

R Chandimal

R Chandimal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Singh as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for Chiba Sharks vs Tokyo Titans, Match 7

M Singh

R Chandimal

A Younus

H Bacha

T Takada

Chiba Sharks vs Tokyo Titans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Chiba Sharks vs Tokyo Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Chandraiah, M Thurgate

Batters: D Bedingfield, R Chandimal (c), T Takada, S Saha

All-rounders: M Singh (vc), A Yunus, N Thakur

Bowlers: S Shanmugam, H Bacha

Chiba Sharks vs Tokyo Titans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Thurgate

Batters: D Bedingfield, R Chandimal, T Takada

All-rounders: M Singh (c), A Yunus (vc), N Thakur, I Takahashi

Bowlers: S Shanmugam, H Bacha, A Kumar