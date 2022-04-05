CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 2022, Match 1

Clove Challengers will take on the Bay Leaf Blasters in the first match of the Spice Isle T10 2022 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

Clove Challengers, Bay Leaf Blasters, Ginger Generals, Cinnamon Pacers, Nutmeg Warriors, and Saffron Strikers are the six teams that will take part in the Spice Isle T10 2022 tournament. A total of 24 league matches will be followed by the playoffs.

Clove Challengers didn't find success in the previous edition as they finished fifth and will need to do things differently here. The Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, lost to Clove Challengers in the fifth-place playoffs and had to settle for sixth position.

CC vs BLB Probable Playing 11 Today

CC XI

Rickie Alexander, Cyprian Forsyth, Junior Henry, Teddy Bishop, Casimir Thomas, Kelton Cadoo, Ronald Ettienne, Kesrick Williams, Darron Nedd, Imran Joseph, Jeron Noel

BLB XI

Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Nickozi St.Hillaire, Clint Croney, Jerlani Robinson, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth

Match Details

CC vs BLB, Spice Isle T10 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: April 5, 2022, 9:15 PM

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board.

Today's CC vs BLB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Smith is a reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role. He is a difficult player to stop once he gets going with the bat.

Batters

D Smith is a reliable batter who is expected to be in top form. He had a great competition last season when he scored 266 runs at an average of 26.6

C Forsyth strikes the ball decently and packs a lot of power. He had amassed 137 runs in eight innings in the last edition at an average of 13.7

All-rounders

A Dubissette can be trusted to make frequent breakthroughs. He had picked up eight wickets last season, although he proved to be expensive at an economy rate of 9.68.

Bowlers

Although he is listed as a bowler, D Nedd is a batting all-rounder. He scored 253 runs and scalped two wickets in the previous season.

Top 5 best players to pick in CC vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

K Hodge (BLB)

D Nedd (CC)

A Dubissette (BLB)

D Smith (BLB)

C Forsyth (CC)

Important stats for CC vs BLB Dream11 prediction team

D Nedd: 253 runs and 2 wickets last season

A Dubissette: 8 wickets last season

D Smith: 266 runs last season

C Forsyth: 137 runs last season

T Bishop: 149 runs last season

CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Today

CC vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Smith, C Forsyth, D Smith, T Bishop, A Dubissette, K Hodge, K Cadoo, D Nedd, K Williams, R Rogers, S Lewis

Captain: K Hodge, Vice-Captain: D Smith

CC vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Smith, C Forsyth, D Smith, T Bishop, J Henry, A Dubissette, K Hodge, R Ettienne, D Nedd, K Williams, S Lewis

Captain: D Nedd, Vice-Captain: C Forsyth.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar