CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 2023, Match 3

Clove Challengers (CC) will take on the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in the third match of the Spice Isle T10 2023 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CC vs BLB Dream11 prediction.
Both teams have played one game each and started their campaign with a win. Clove Challengers hunted down 60 with nine balls to spare against the Cinnamon Pacers. The Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, racked up 111 in 10 overs before beating the Saffron Strikers by 10 runs.
CC vs BLB Match Details, Spice Isle T10 2023
The third match of the Spice Isle T10 2023 between Clove Challengers and Bay Leaf Blasters will be played on April 26 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CC vs BLB, Match 3, Spice Isle T10 2023
Date & Time: April 26th 2023, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s
CC vs BLB Pitch Report
The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up huge totals at the venue and another high-scoring encounter could well on the cards today.
CC vs BLB Probable Playing 11 today
Clove Challengers Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Clove Challengers Probable Playing XI: Javed Hazzard (wk), Charles Reynold, Darron Nedd, Kellis Andrew, Preston McSween, Amikel Dubissette, Haston Jackson, Jeron Noel, Deyna George, Denzel Matthew, Shakim Charles.
Bay Leaf Blasters Team/Injury News
No major injury concerns.
Bay Leaf Blasters Probable Playing XI: Benjamin Wavel, Heron Campbell, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith, Clint Croney, Andrew Kelshon, Noel Shaba, Kharmal Hamilton, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Belfon Nyron
Today’s CC vs BLB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Denis Smith (1 match, 25 runs)
Denis Smith looked in good touch with the bat in the last game, scoring 25 runs off 18 balls with the help of four boundaries.
Top Batter Pick
Heron Campbell (1 match, 22 runs)
Heron Campbell batted well in BLB’s first encounter. He smashed 22 off 11 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes in the process.
Top All-rounder Pick
Haston Jackson (1 match, 1 wicket)
Haston Jackson did not bat but he was excellent with the ball in CC's tournament opener. He took one wicket for nine runs in two overs.
Top Bowler Pick
Preston McSween (1 match, 1 wicket)
Preston McSween bowled a good spell in CC’s first game of the season, returning with figures of 1/14 from two overs.
CC vs BLB match captain and vice-captain choices
Devon Smith (1 match, 52 runs)
Devon Smith batted beautifully in BLB’s first match of the tournament, smashing 52 off 26 balls with the aid of four sixes and as many fours.
Darron Need (1 match, 13 runs, 0 wickets)
Darron Need scored 13 runs and bowled a couple of economical overs (14 runs in two overs) in CC’s first game.
5 Must-picks with player stats for CC vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
CC vs BLB match expert tips
Both teams have some solid top-order batters and consistent all-rounders who will be key. Thus, the likes of Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Heron Campbell, Haston Jackson, and Darron Nedd will be the ones to watch out for in the CC vs BLB game.
CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Denis Smith
Batters: Devon Smith (c), Heron Campbell, Kellis Andrew
All-rounders: Haston Jackson, Darron Nedd (vc), Kellis Andrew
Bowlers: Preston McSween, Kharmal Hamilton, Belfon Nyron
CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith
Batters: Devon Smith, Heron Campbell (c), Kellis Andrew
All-rounders: Haston Jackson (vc), Shakim Charles, Noel Shaba, Darron Nedd
Bowlers: Preston McSween, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal
