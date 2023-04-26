CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Spice Isle T10 2023, Match 3

Clove Challengers (CC) will take on the Bay Leaf Blasters (BLB) in the third match of the Spice Isle T10 2023 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s on Wednesday, April 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CC vs BLB Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have played one game each and started their campaign with a win. Clove Challengers hunted down 60 with nine balls to spare against the Cinnamon Pacers. The Bay Leaf Blasters, meanwhile, racked up 111 in 10 overs before beating the Saffron Strikers by 10 runs.

CC vs BLB Match Details, Spice Isle T10 2023

The third match of the Spice Isle T10 2023 between Clove Challengers and Bay Leaf Blasters will be played on April 26 at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CC vs BLB, Match 3, Spice Isle T10 2023

Date & Time: April 26th 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s

CC vs BLB Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s is usually a good one to bat on. Teams have consistently racked up huge totals at the venue and another high-scoring encounter could well on the cards today.

CC vs BLB Probable Playing 11 today

Clove Challengers Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Clove Challengers Probable Playing XI: Javed Hazzard (wk), Charles Reynold, Darron Nedd, Kellis Andrew, Preston McSween, Amikel Dubissette, Haston Jackson, Jeron Noel, Deyna George, Denzel Matthew, Shakim Charles.

Bay Leaf Blasters Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Bay Leaf Blasters Probable Playing XI: Benjamin Wavel, Heron Campbell, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith, Clint Croney, Andrew Kelshon, Noel Shaba, Kharmal Hamilton, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal, Belfon Nyron

Today’s CC vs BLB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Denis Smith (1 match, 25 runs)

Denis Smith looked in good touch with the bat in the last game, scoring 25 runs off 18 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Heron Campbell (1 match, 22 runs)

Heron Campbell batted well in BLB’s first encounter. He smashed 22 off 11 deliveries, hitting two fours and two sixes in the process.

Top All-rounder Pick

Haston Jackson (1 match, 1 wicket)

Haston Jackson did not bat but he was excellent with the ball in CC's tournament opener. He took one wicket for nine runs in two overs.

Top Bowler Pick

Preston McSween (1 match, 1 wicket)

Preston McSween bowled a good spell in CC’s first game of the season, returning with figures of 1/14 from two overs.

CC vs BLB match captain and vice-captain choices

Devon Smith (1 match, 52 runs)

Devon Smith batted beautifully in BLB’s first match of the tournament, smashing 52 off 26 balls with the aid of four sixes and as many fours.

Darron Need (1 match, 13 runs, 0 wickets)

Darron Need scored 13 runs and bowled a couple of economical overs (14 runs in two overs) in CC’s first game.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CC vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Devon Smith 52 runs in 1 match Darron Nedd 13 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Denis Smith 25 runs in 1 match Haston Jackson 1 wicket in 1 match Preston McSween 1 wicket in 1 match

CC vs BLB match expert tips

Both teams have some solid top-order batters and consistent all-rounders who will be key. Thus, the likes of Denis Smith, Devon Smith, Heron Campbell, Haston Jackson, and Darron Nedd will be the ones to watch out for in the CC vs BLB game.

CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Javed Hazzard, Denis Smith

Batters: Devon Smith (c), Heron Campbell, Kellis Andrew

All-rounders: Haston Jackson, Darron Nedd (vc), Kellis Andrew

Bowlers: Preston McSween, Kharmal Hamilton, Belfon Nyron

CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CC vs BLB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Devon Smith, Heron Campbell (c), Kellis Andrew

All-rounders: Haston Jackson (vc), Shakim Charles, Noel Shaba, Darron Nedd

Bowlers: Preston McSween, Richard Rogers, Nelon Pascal

