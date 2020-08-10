CC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 11th, 2020

Match 8 of the Tanzania APL T20 pits table-toppers Chui Challengers against the Buffalo Blasters on Tuesday.
The Chui Challengers have been in brilliant form with two wins in two games so far. In stark contrast to the Challengers, the Buffalo Blasters haven't won a single game so far and are staring at elimination.
Although the odds favour the Challengers, the Buffalo Blasters have shown enough promise in their previous games. With this being a do-or-die game for the Buffalo Blasters, another closely fought encounter awaits in the Tanzania APL T20 League.
Squads to choose from
Chui Challengers
Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri
Buffalo Blasters
Wilbart Mollel, Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Abubakar Selemani , Ayubu Swedi, Adnan Zariwala , Firoz Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe
Predicted Playing XIs
Chui Challengers
K Kamania, E Aziz, J Singh, N Pottachira, R Kizito, A Jabiri, K Rehemtullah, S Pala, K Salum, R Fentu and J Nyambo
Buffalo Blasters
A Baghel, Y Patel, V Patel, M Omary, G Andrew, S Ally, A Siwa, A Zariwala, F Dahodwala, S Athuman and J Hirwania
Match Details
Match: Chui Challengers vs Buffalo Blasters
Date: 11th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST
Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam
Pitch Report
A slow track awaits the two sides in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday. The pitch has favoured the bowlers, with the highest score being just 141 so far. While there is some inconsistent bounce on offer, the batsmen should be able to take the bowlers on once he gets his eye in. Both teams would be looking to bat first on this surface, with 120 being a competitive total.
Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jabiri, J Nyambo, F Hatim, V Patel, K Kamania, J Singh, R Kizito, A Baghel, J Hirwania, S Athuman, R Fentu
Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: V Patel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jabiri, J Nyambo, F Hatim, V Patel, K Salum, J Singh, R Kizito, G Andrew, J Hirwania, S Athuman, R Fentu
Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: J NyamboPublished 10 Aug 2020, 21:39 IST