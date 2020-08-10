CC vs BUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 11th, 2020

Match 8 of the Tanzania APL T20 pits table-toppers Chui Challengers against the Buffalo Blasters on Tuesday.

The Chui Challengers have been in brilliant form with two wins in two games so far. In stark contrast to the Challengers, the Buffalo Blasters haven't won a single game so far and are staring at elimination.

Although the odds favour the Challengers, the Buffalo Blasters have shown enough promise in their previous games. With this being a do-or-die game for the Buffalo Blasters, another closely fought encounter awaits in the Tanzania APL T20 League.

Squads to choose from

Chui Challengers

Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

Buffalo Blasters

Wilbart Mollel, Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Abubakar Selemani , Ayubu Swedi, Adnan Zariwala , Firoz Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe

Predicted Playing XIs

Chui Challengers

K Kamania, E Aziz, J Singh, N Pottachira, R Kizito, A Jabiri, K Rehemtullah, S Pala, K Salum, R Fentu and J Nyambo

Buffalo Blasters

A Baghel, Y Patel, V Patel, M Omary, G Andrew, S Ally, A Siwa, A Zariwala, F Dahodwala, S Athuman and J Hirwania

Match Details

Match: Chui Challengers vs Buffalo Blasters

Date: 11th August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

A slow track awaits the two sides in Dar-es-Salaam on Tuesday. The pitch has favoured the bowlers, with the highest score being just 141 so far. While there is some inconsistent bounce on offer, the batsmen should be able to take the bowlers on once he gets his eye in. Both teams would be looking to bat first on this surface, with 120 being a competitive total.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CC vs BUB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jabiri, J Nyambo, F Hatim, V Patel, K Kamania, J Singh, R Kizito, A Baghel, J Hirwania, S Athuman, R Fentu

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: V Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jabiri, J Nyambo, F Hatim, V Patel, K Salum, J Singh, R Kizito, G Andrew, J Hirwania, S Athuman, R Fentu

Captain: J Singh, Vice-Captain: J Nyambo