CC vs CP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 9th, 2021

Clove Challengers will take on Cinnamon Pacers in the 29th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Wednesday.

Clove Challengers have won just three of their eight matches and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the Spice Isle T10 standings. They lost to the Nutmeg Warriors by nine wickets in their last game.

The Cinnamon Pacers, on the other hand, are second in the Spice Isle T10 points table, having won five of their nine matches. They will head into today's game on the back of a 32-run win over the Ginger Generals.

Squads to choose from:

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Cinnamon Pacers

Adel Beggs, Alick Athanaze, Chard Charles, Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard, Javel St Paul, Josh Edmund, Ken Maturine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Levaughn Lewis, Micah Narine, Nicoby John, Reuel Williams

Predicted Playing XIs

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Cinnamon Pacers

Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

Match Details

Match: Clove Challengers vs Cinnamon Pacers, 29th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date & Time: 9th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium generally favors batsmen, with teams crossing the 100-run mark consistently in the Spice Isle T10. But the flow of runs is expected to be restricted by the spinners in the middle overs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs CP)

CC vs CP Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Bishop, A Athanaze, H Campbell, C Forsyth, K Peters, D Nedd, M Narine, I Joseph, R Williams, J St. Paul, J Noel

Captain: A Athanaze. Vice-captain: D Nedd

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Bishop, A Athanaze, H Campbell, C Forsyth, C Charles, K Peters, D Nedd, M Narine, R Williams, J St. Paul, J Noel

Captain: K Peters. Vice-captain: M Narine

