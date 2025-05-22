CC vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025, Match 23

The 23rd match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will see Clove Challengers (CC) squaring off against Ginger Generals (GG) at La Sagesse Park in Grenada on Thursday, May 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CC vs GG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Clove Challengers have won six of their last seven matches. They won their last match in the tournament against Bay Leaf Blasters by six runs. Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won three of their last seven matches. They lost their last match in the tournament to Saffron Strikers by three runs.
These two teams have played eight matches against each other. Both teams have won four matches each.
CC vs GG Match Details
The 23rd match of the West Indies Spice Isle T10 2025 will be played on May 22 at La Sagesse Park in Grenada. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
CC vs GG, 23rd Match
Date and Time: 22nd May 2025, 9:30 PM IST
Venue: La Sagesse Park, Grenada
Pitch Report
The pitch at La Sagesse Park in Grenada is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Saffron Strikers and Nutmeg Warriors, where a total of 150 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
CC vs GG Form Guide
CC - Won 6 of their last 7 matches
GG - Won 3 of their last 7 matches
CC vs GG Probable Playing XI
CC Playing XI
No injury updates
J Hazzard (wk), S Charles, S Joseph, D Nedd, D Hypolite, R Cato, R Rogers, H Jackson, J George, K Murray, R Nicklaus
GG Playing XI
No injury updates
J Jeremiah, J Gilkes, J Jeremiah, J Eugene, M Anil (wk), K Stewart, R Williams, D George, J Taylor, C Bartholomew
CC vs GG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
M Anil
M Anil is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 106 runs in the last seven matches of the tournament. S Charles is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
J Jeremiah
R Cato and J Jeremiah are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Jeremiah is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 132 runs in the last seven matches. K Murray is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
D Nedd
J Eugene and D Nedd are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. D Nedd will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 207 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last seven matches. H Jackson is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
R Nicklaus
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D George and R Nicklaus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. R Nicklaus will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 8 wickets in the last seven matches. R Williams is another good bowler for today's match.
CC vs GG match captain and vice-captain choices
J Eugene
J Eugene is one of the most crucial picks from Ginger Generals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 121 runs and taken 8 wickets in the last seven matches of the season.
D Nedd
D Nedd is one of the most crucial picks from the Clove Challengers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 207 runs and taken 5 wickets in the last seven matches.
5 Must-Picks for CC vs GG, 23rd Match
J Eugene
D Nedd
R Nicklaus
R Cato
D George
Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: M Anil
Batters: J Jeremiah, R Cato, K Murray
All-rounders: J Eugene, D Nedd, D Charles, H Jackson
Bowlers: R Williams, D George, R Nicklaus
Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Anil
Batters: J Jeremiah, R Cato
All-rounders: J Eugene, D Nedd, D Charles, H Jackson
Bowlers: L Williams, J Taylor, D George, R Nicklaus
