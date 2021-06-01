CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 01, 2021

Clove Challengers will be up against Ginger Generals in the fifth match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Tuesday.

The Clove Challengers had a dismal start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign, losing to the Saffron Strikers by nine wickets. Their batting department will need to step up and take some responsibility if they want to go deep into the tournament.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, registered a 16-run victory over the Bay Leaf Blasters in their opening Spice Isle T10 match. They will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Teddy Bishop (WK), Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Darron Need, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Ginger Generals

Anil Matthew (WK), Daniel McDonald, Jaheim Brathwaite, Keone George, Larry Edward, Michael Fraser, Nelon Pascal, Roland Cato (C), Nicklaus Redhead, Randol Garcia, Reynold Charles, Sheon Andrew and Sunil Narayan

Probable Playing XIs

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Teddy Bishop (WK), Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Anil Matthew (WK), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Larry Edward, George Keone, Daniel Mc Donald, Nelon Pascal, Michael Fraser, Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

Match: Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, Match 5

Date & Time: 1st June 2021, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium greatly favored the batsmen on the opening day of the Spice Isle T10, and the same can be expected in the upcoming game as well. The batsmen will get full value for their shots on this track, with the relatively shorter boundaries also helping their cause. At the same time, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs and scalp some wickets.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs GG)

CC vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anil Matthew, Teddy Bishop, Roland Cato, George Keone, Cyprian Forsyth, Daniel Mc Donald, Denroy Charles, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Daniel Mc Donald.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anil Matthew, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Cyprian Forsyth, Melvin Gordon, Daniel Mc Donald, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Larry Edward, Nelon Pascal, Deyna George.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Cyprian Forsyth.