CC vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Spice Isle T10 Match - Jun 06, 2021

Clove Challengers will lock horns with Ginger Generals in the 19th match of the Spice Isle T10 at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday.

Clove Challengers have won three out of their six matches and are currently third in the Spice Isle T10 points table. Their last game against the Saffron Strikers was abandoned due to rain.

Ginger Generals, on the other hand, have won two out of their six matches and are currently fifth in the Spice Isle T10 points table. Their last game against the Bay Leaf Blasters was also abandoned due to rain.

Squads to choose from

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Imran Joseph, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Ginger Generals

McDonald Daniel, Brathwaite Jaheim, Matthew Anil (WK), George Keone, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, Pascal Nelon, Roland Cato (C), Redhead Nicklaus, Garcia Randol, Charles Reynold, Andrew Sheon, Narayan Sunil and Benjamin Wavel.

Probable Playing XIs

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Tiron Charles, Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Imran Joseph, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Ginger Generals

Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Matthew Anil (WK), Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, McDonald Daniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus.

Match Details

Match: Clove Challengers vs Ginger Generals, Match 19

Date & Time: 6th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada.

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a flat batting wicket, it tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The average first innings score at the venue is 110 runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs GG)

CC vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Anil, Teddy Bishop, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, Cyprian Forsyth, McDonald Daniel, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon, Jeron Noel.

Captain: Roland Cato. Vice-captain: Darron Nedd.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Anil, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, George Keone, Cyprian Forsyth, McDonald Daniel, Denroy Charles, Darron Nedd, Edward Larry, Pascal Nelon, Deyna George.

Captain: Darron Nedd. Vice-captain: McDonald Daniel.

