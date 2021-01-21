CC vs HL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Pool B Match – Jan 22, 2021

In a Pool B game in the Momentum One Day Cup 2021, Cape Cobras will take on Lions at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Cape Cobras had a poor 2020 Momentum One Day Cup season, as they ended up with the wooden spoon; they won just two games and lost eight, including seven in a row. However, they will be hoping for better fortunes this time, as they have a strong squad with Zubayr Hamza leading the pack.

On the other hand, Lions finished second in the 2020 Momentum One Day Cup, winning six games and losing just three (one no result). The Aaron Phangiso-led side will be hoping to replicate that feat once again, as they boast a quality side, that could be a real threat.

Momentum One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Cape Cobras:

Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis, Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi, Ziyaad Abrahams.

Lions:

Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Cape Cobras:

Janneman Malan, Jonathan Bird, Zubayr Hamza (c), Pieter Malan, Jason Smith, Aviwe Mgijima, Jean Du Plessis (wk), Nandre Burger, Ziyaad Abrahams, Siyabonga Mahima, Corbin Bosch.

Lions:

Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dominic Hendricks, Kagiso Rapulana, Mitchell Van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Delano Potgiter, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso (c).

Match Details

Match: Cape Cobras vs Lions

Date: January 22nd 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom is a good one to bat on.

In the two completed Momentum One Day Cup games at the venue, teams batting first racked up scores of 272 and 290 and emerged successful on each occasion. There was some nip for the quicks and turn for the spinners as well.

More of the same could be expected for this game as well.

Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs HL)

Dream11 Team for Cape Cobras vs Lions - Momentum One Day Cup 2021 Pool B.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Dominic Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Pieter Malan, Delano Potgiter, Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso, Jason Smith.

Captain: Zubayr Hamza. Vice-captain: Aaron Phangiso.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rapulana, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Delano Potgiter, Jonathan Bird, Aviwe Mgijima, Bjorn Fortuin, Aaron Phangiso, Nandre Burger.

Captain: Ryan Rickelton. Vice-captain: Aviwe Mgijima.