CC vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 4-Day Franchise Series match - Mar 16, 2021

Cape Cobras will lock horns with the Knights in the CSA four-day Franchise Series match. The cross-pool encounter will take place at the Six Gun Grill Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Cape Cobras are the only winless side in this tournament so far. They find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Pool B points table, having lost two and drawn four of their six matches.

Cobras managed to draw their previous game against the Warriors. They are already out of the championship race and only have pride to play for in their last four-day match.

The Knights, on the other hand, have had a pretty decent tournament run so far. They are placed atop the Pool A points table with three wins, two losses and a draw from their six matches.

The Knights' last game ended in a stalemate against the Titans. A win in this game will see the Knights enter the championship game while a loss will see them depend on the results of other games.

With both teams looking to finish strong, an enticing game beckons at the Six Gun Grill Newlands.

Squads to choose from

Cape Cobras

Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Isma-eel Gafieldien, Tony de Zorzi (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Jason Smith, George Linde, Imran Manack, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Akhona Mnyaka, Calvin Savage , Corbin Bosch and Onke Nyaku.

Knights

Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon (C), Patrick Kruger, Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Jacques Snyman, Mbulelo Budaza, Grant Mokoena, Ferisco Adams, Duan Jansen, Jonathan Vandiar, Patrick Botha, Gerald Coetzee, Andries Gous and Andrew Rasemene.

Predicted Playing-11s

Cape Cobras

Pieter Malan, Jonathan Bird, Janneman Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi (C), Kyle Verreynne (WK), Jason Smith, George Linde, Nandre Burger, Tshepo Moreki, Akhona Mnyaka.

Knights

Matthew Kleinveldt, Raynard van Tonder, Pite van Biljon (C), Patrick Kruger, Farhaan Behardien, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Shaun von Berg, Migael Pretorius, Alfred Mothoa, Jacques Snyman, Mbulelo Budaza.

Match Details

Match: Cape Cobras vs Knights

Date: March 16, 2021, 01:30 PM

Venue: Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town.

Pitch Report

The track at the Six Gun Grill Newlands is a sporting one that has something to offer for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The spinners are expected to dominate the majority of the game.

Hence, 'spin to win' will be the mantra in this four-day Franchise Series game. However, it will be an uphill task for the bowlers to scalp wickets once the batsmen get settled. The average first innings score at this venue is 269 runs.

CC v KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Pieter Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Farhaan Behardien, Raynard van Tonder, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Nandre Burger, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza.

Captain: George Linde. Vice-Captain: Migael Pretorius.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kyle Verreynne, Wandile Makwetu, Tony de Zorzi, Farhaan Behardien, Raynard van Tonder, George Linde, Migael Pretorius, Jacques Snyman, Nandre Burger, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza.

Captain: Jacques Snyman. Vice-Captain: Shaun von Berg.