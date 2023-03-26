CC vs NN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Legends Cricket Trophy, Match 10

The 10th game of the Legends Cricket Trophy will see the Chandigarh Champs (CC) square off against the Nagpur Ninjas (NN) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad on Sunday, March 26. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the CC vs NN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Chandigarh Champs have played three matches in the tournament and have managed to win two of them. One of their matches has ended with no result and they are currently stationed at the top of the table. They will try to strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

The Nagpur Ninjas, on the other hand, have played three matches in the tournament and have lost all of them. They will look to pick up their first win in the tournament in this clash.

CC vs NN Match Details

The 10th game of the Legends Cricket Trophy will be played on March 26 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad at 3.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: CC vs NN, Match 10

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Ghaziabad

CC vs NN, Pitch Report

The pitch at Jawaharlal Nehru will be good for batting. The batters will enjoy the bounce on the surface. They will be able to play shots across the line and hence a high-scoring encounter is on the cards.

CC vs NN Probable Playing XIs

CC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

CC Probable Playing XI

Robin Bist (wk), Puneet Kumar, Bhanu Seth, Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Rajnit Khirid, Ryan Emrat, Praveen Thapar, Monty Panesar (c), Mukesh Saini, and Raman Dutta.

NN Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

NN Probable Playing XI

Abhimanyu Khod (wk), Richard Levi, Vishwajeet Singh, Prince, Reetinder Sodhi, Satnam Singh, Kuldeep Hooda, Nagendra Chaudhary, Virendra Singh, Harbhajan Singh (c), and Dilhara Fernando.

CC vs NN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Abhimanyu Khod

Khod has picked up good form with the bat in the tournament. He also has a safe pair of hands behind the stumps and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Richard Levi

Throughout his career, Richard Levi was known for his aggressive batting. The South African is looking in good touch with the bat and will be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Kuldeep Hooda

Kuldeep Hooda has been in brilliant all-round form in this tournament. He is picking up wickets and also scoring runs. Hooda will be the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Singh-III

Satnam Singh has done a decent job with the ball so far in this tournament. He has the ability to pick up wickets while being economical and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

CC vs NN match captain and vice-captain choices

Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan might turn out to be the match winner in a T20 game with either the bat or the ball. He has the ability to pick up points in either innings of the match and that makes him the best choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Kuldeep Hooda

Kuldeep Hooda has been in brilliant all-round form in this tournament. He is scoring runs and also picking up wickets. Hooda looks like a safe choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for CC vs NN, Match 10

Irfan Pathan

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Kuldeep Hooda

Richard Levi

Robin Bist

CC vs NN Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. So, top-order batters and players who can hit it big will be the best picks for the match.

CC vs NN Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: A Khod

Batters: Richard Levi, R Bist, B Seth, Prince

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kuldeep Hooda

Bowlers: P Kumar, H Singh, S Singh-III

CC vs NN Dream11 Prediction, Match 10, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: A Khod

Batters: Richard Levi, R Bist, B Seth, Prince

All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kuldeep Hooda

Bowlers: P Kumar, H Singh, S Singh-III

