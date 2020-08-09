CC vs SK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Tanzania APL T20 Match - Aug 10th, 2020

A mouth-watering clash awaits in the Tanzania APL T20 League as the Chui Challengers face the Simba Kings on Monday.

Both teams started their respective campaigns with a win during the weekend. While the Simba Kings just about managed to get over the line against the Buffalo Blasters, the Challengers strolled to a 30-run win against the Tembo Stars.

Despite both teams being unbeaten at the time of writing, the Chui Challengers are the overwhelming favourites heading into this game. Their batting unit looks in good form as they boast of the highest score in the tournament of 141 so far. However, they will be wary of the Kings, who also possess a strong roster, as they look to continue their fine start to the tournament.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons in the Tanzania APL T20 League, with both sides looking to keep their unbeaten status intact with a win in this fixture.

Squad to choose from

Chui Challengers

Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

Simba Kings

Salmin Saidi, Stewart Kaduma, Karim Kiseto, Mukul, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Benson Myankini, Salmini Yusuph, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Mwita, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussein, Vipul Pindoria, Mohamed Ali, Hamisi Lyimo, Mohamed Yunusi

Predicted Playing XIs

Chui Challengers

K Kamania, E Aziz, J Singh, N Pottachira, R Kizito, A Jabiri, K Rehemtullah, S Pala, K Salum, R Fentu and J Nyambo

Simba Kings

M Hussain, I Ismail, Z Khan, S Kaduma, S Saidi, I Kikasi, M Ali, B Myankini, M Yunus, M Kumar and J Prajapati

Match Details

Match: Chui Challengers vs Simba Kings

Date: 10th August 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Gymkhana Club Ground, Dar-es-Salaam

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dar-es-Salaam is a competitive one, with something on offer for everyone. However, the bowlers have dominated proceedings with the highest score so far being 141.

With this being the second match of the day, the pitch could be a tad slower than usual, making it even difficult for the batsmen to get going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first with 120 being par at this venue.

Tanzania APL T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CC vs SK Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jabiri, J Nyambo, K Kamania, I Kikasi, J Singh, R Kizito, M Ali, Z Khan, J Prajapati, B Myankini and M Yunus

Captain: Z Khan, Vice-Captain: J Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kaduma, J Nyambo, K Kamania, K Salum, J Singh, R Kizito, M Ali, Z Khan, J Prajapati, R Fentu and M Yunus

Captain: Z Khan, Vice-Captain: K Kamania