CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 5th, 2021

Clove Challengers will take on Saffron Strikers in the 17th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Saturday.
Clove Challengers have won three of their five Spice Isle T10 matches so far and currently occupy third spot in the standings. They beat the Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last outing.
The Saffron Strikers have also won three of their five Spice Isle T10 games but occupy top spot by virtue of having a better net run rate. They will head into the fixture on the back of a 40-run win over the Ginger Generals.
Squads to choose from:
Clove Challengers
Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.
Saffron Strikers
Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.
Predicted Playing XIs
Clove Challengers
Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.
Saffron Strikers
Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.
Match Details
Match: Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 17th Match
Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada
Date and Time: 5th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
The track at the National Cricket Stadium favors batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs, restricting the flow of runs.
Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs SS)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, T Bishop, A Moses, N S Hillaire, C Thomas, D Nedd, K Charles, M Joseph, L Williams, S Lewis, T Charles
Captain: D Nedd. Vice-captain: L Lawrence
Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, C Forsyth, A Moses, N S Hillaire, C Thomas, D Nedd, K Charles, M Joseph, L Williams, S Lewis, T Charles
Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: M Joseph