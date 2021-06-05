CC vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Spice Isle T10 Match - June 5th, 2021

Clove Challengers will take on Saffron Strikers in the 17th match of the Spice Isle T10 on Saturday.

Clove Challengers have won three of their five Spice Isle T10 matches so far and currently occupy third spot in the standings. They beat the Cinnamon Pacers by 21 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method in their last outing.

The Saffron Strikers have also won three of their five Spice Isle T10 games but occupy top spot by virtue of having a better net run rate. They will head into the fixture on the back of a 40-run win over the Ginger Generals.

Squads to choose from:

Clove Challengers

Angel Johnson, Bronson Johnson, Casimir Thomas, Cliffon Mark, Cyprian Forsyth (C), Darron Nedd, Denroy Charles, Deyna George, Teddy Bishop (WK), Jamie Buddy, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Melvin Gordon and Tiron Charles.

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Samora Fraser, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Kendel George, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Laurie Williams, John Olive and Jenson Phillip.

Predicted Playing XIs

Clove Challengers

Cyprian Forsyth (C), Jamie Buddy, Denroy Charles, Teddy Bishop (WK), Deyna George, Melvin Gordon, Bronson Johnson, Darron Nedd, Jeron Noel, Kimo Peters, Casimir Thomas.

Saffron Strikers

Ryan John (C), Kem Charles, Ray Charles, Nickozi St. Hillaire, Jelani George, Mickel Joseph, Lendon Lawrence (WK), Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, John Olive, Jenson Phillip.

Match Details

Match: Clove Challengers vs Saffron Strikers, 17th Match

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, Grenada

Date and Time: 5th June, 2021, 9:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the National Cricket Stadium favors batsmen, with teams consistently breaching the 100-run mark in the Spice Isle T10. But spinners are expected to come into play in the middle overs, restricting the flow of runs.

Spice Isle T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CC vs SS)

CC vs SS Dream11 Tips - Spice Isle T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Lawrence, T Bishop, A Moses, N S Hillaire, C Thomas, D Nedd, K Charles, M Joseph, L Williams, S Lewis, T Charles

Captain: D Nedd. Vice-captain: L Lawrence

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Lawrence, C Forsyth, A Moses, N S Hillaire, C Thomas, D Nedd, K Charles, M Joseph, L Williams, S Lewis, T Charles

Captain: K Charles. Vice-captain: M Joseph

Edited by Samya Majumdar